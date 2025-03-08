Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Woman of the Year Nominees

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee has released the names of the 21 nominees and the nominating organizations for 2025 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year.

Selections were made by nominating nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Each nominee will be honored at a gala dinner event on Friday, March 2 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The choice of 2025 Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed as a surprise to the winning honorees during the gala dinner.

The SCV Man and Woman of the Year is one of the most prestigious honors to be bestowed upon a community volunteer in the SCV. Honorees are selected by a vote of previous Man and Woman of the Year recipients who comprise the Man and Woman of the Year Committee.

Winners of the Man and Woman of the Year honor are selected on the basis of Volunteer service to the community defined by long-time community commitment (not work related). Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

SCV Woman of the Year nominees and nominating organizations are:

Krissy Ball, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch

Teresa Ciardi, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Durinda Evanoff, Assistance League of Santa Clarita

Michelle Ewing, Salvation Army SCV Corps

Holly Hanlin, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Jackie Hartmann, SCV Senior Center

Deborah Holbrook, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation

Patricia Horanberg, Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society

Laura Kirchhoff, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley

Alison Lindemann Circle of Hope

Shannon Mee College of the Canyons Foundation

Nicole Miller The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Jen Minard SCV American Cancer Society

Cory Peterson Soroptimist International of Valencia

Lynne Plambeck Santa Clarita Organization for Planning & the Environment (SCOPE)

Jordan Roberts Sadie Mae & Mattie Mae’s Revolution All Animal Rescue Squad

Maria Slotsve WiSH Education Foundation

Linda Teeter Fostering Youth Independence

Susan Torres Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry

Pamela Verner Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

