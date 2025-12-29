Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry 2026 Executive Board Announced

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced its newly elected Executive Board for 2026.

The dedicated team of volunteer directors will lead the organization as it continues its vital mission of alleviating hunger in the Santa Clarita Valley and serving families and individuals living in uncertainty.

The 2026 Executive Board consists of:

Andrew Taban, President

Nicole Bryden, Vice President

Rachel Geraci, Secretary

Jason Mock, Treasurer

John Hanks, Parliamentarian

Valerie Bradford, Board Member

Steve Garland, Board Member

Joanne Ainsworth, Executive Director

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is the valley’s oldest and largest food recovery and assistance non-profit organization. Since its inception in 1985, the pantry has grown from feeding a few to feeding the many. It

recovers over 2,000,000 pounds of recovered and donated food per year, and directly donates it back to those in need. The organization enjoys one of the longest standing relationships in Los Angeles County with the LA

Regional Food Bank.

The SCV Food Pantry plays an essential role in the community. The Pantry served over 95,000 clients in 2024 alone, averaging more than 10,000 individual client engagements each month. During 2025, individual client visits were up 20% from 2024, illustrating the continued need for support from the Santa Clarita community.

The non-profit food pantry provides food insecurity assistance to the elderly, veterans, children, teens, college students, working families, the disabled, the unhoused, the unemployed and all those seeking help and a

better life. The Pantry and its staff are committed to continuing this important mission into 2026 and beyond.

“Serving as President alongside these remarkable individuals and our outstanding staff is both humbling and inspiring. Our commitment is clear: we will dedicate ourselves daily to ensuring food security for every member of our community. Together, we will uphold the values of dignity, compassion, and respect that define our organization’s approach to service,” Said incoming Board President, Andrew Taban.

Like this: Like Loading...