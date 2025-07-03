header image

July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup
| Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Fourth of July parade 14

Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route? Here is a schedule of the parade lineup as of Thursday, July 3.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout and travel at the beginning of Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turns onto Orchard Village and continues to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.

The SCV Fourth of July Parade Committee wishes to thank the following 2025 parade sponsors:

Title Sponsor: City of Santa Clarita Government

From scenic trails and parks to libraries, community centers, and events like tonight’s Spirit of America fireworks, the City of Santa Clarita helps make our valley a vibrant, family-friendly place to live and celebrate.

Patriot Sponsor: Friends and Family of Duane Harte

We’re honoring the legacy of Duane Harte, who was a key member of the SCV Parade Committee, a beloved community leader, veteran and 2003 SCV Man of the Year. A passionate supporter of countless local organizations, Duane’s spirit continues to shine through this parade and the city he loved.

Thank you to the friends and family of Duane Harte for being a proud Patriot Sponsor of the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Learn more about his legacy at scvhistory.com.

SCVTV Santa Clarita

SCVTV has been telling Santa Clarita’s stories for nearly 30 years. Catch the parade live at 9 a.m. on the SCVTV Facebook page or watch the replay at 6 p.m. (or all day Saturday) on SCVTV.com and across all platforms, maybe you’ll spot yourself.

Santa Clarita Valley Signal

Serving SCV since 1919, The Signal continues to be the go-to for local news, keeping th3 community informed through print, digital and magazine coverage. Visit www.signalscv.com.

KHTS Santa Clarita Hometownstation.com

Santa Clarita’s only local radio station, KHTS keeps the community informed with local news, traffic, sports and a mix of your favorite hits, on the air since 1989.

Mac’s Pools & Spa Supply

Proudly serving the SCV since 1992! Visit their new Valencia location at 28150 Avenue Crocker, Suite 206 for expert service and everything you need to keep your pool summer-ready.

Panorama Towing Service Santa Clarita / HQ

A longtime community supporter, Panorama Towing generously donates trucks, drivers, and behind-the-scenes help to make the parade run smoothly. Special thanks to Ken for his continued support and dedication on the parade committee.

Point of View Communications, LLC

An award-winning marketing and PR agency, POV brings creative strategy and support to businesses and events across SCV. Thank you to Theresa Todd for her continued contributions to the parade and years of service. @pointofviewcommunications

For more information visit SCVParade.com.

Metropolitan District Elks

West Ranch H.S. Drum Line

Welcome to Hart Park

Hart Powwow/FTBMI Tribal Senate

SCV Historical Society

The Signal

L.A. County Fire Dept.

LASD and Sheriff Luna

SCV Sheriff’s Station

California Highway Patrol

American Medical Response

United States Forest Service

Congressman George Whitesides

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo

Hart High Football and Cheer

Placerita Canyon Property Owners

SCV Food Pantry

SCV BandsCast

Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal

Oakmont of Valencia

Vietnam Veterans of America #355

S.C. Veteran Services Collaborative

Mayor Bill Miranda

Cub Scouts Pack 40

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste

SCV Girl Scouts

Councilmember Patsy Ayala

Blue Star Mothers

Councilmember Marsha McLean

Canyon Theatre Guild

Councilmember Jason Gibbs

KHTS Fire Truck

West Ranch High School Cheer

Five O Driving School

Metal Evolutions

SCVi PTSA

Newhall Escrow Co.

L.A. Commandery No. 9

Old West Masonic Family

William S Hart School District

Home is Where the (C)HART Is

Library Express

Dance Studio 84

Canyon H.S. Cheer

Women’s Council of Realtors SCV

SCOPE

Dome Sweet Dome

Jerry Salinas

SCV Farmers Markets

SCV Rotary Club

SCV Corvette Club

Newhall Scout Troop 609

Newhall School District

School Day Cafe

California Rangers

American Legion Post 507

Saugus H.S. Cheer

Fil-Am Association of SCV

A John Deere Family

Jane Austen Mystery Play

SCV VW Club

Santa Clarita Republicans

Skyline Crane

Steve Dixon/The Gideons

Freedom’s Way Baptist Church

Al Malaikah Shriners

S.C. Wildcats Football & Cheer

SCV Democrats

Stonewall Democratic Club

Wm. S. Hart Baseball & Softball

Falun Dafa

Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Assn.

SCV Man of the Year

SFV Marine Corps League 1277

Henry Rodriguez, State Farm

ACS Relay For Life SCV

S.C. Atheists & Free Thinkers

Derek & Debbie Smith

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Chugging Toward Treatment

Olive Branch Theatricals

The Learning Experience

Surface Busters LLC

Saugus Spartans Cheer

Berean Baptist Family Fellowship

Jim Bloomfield

Empire Dance Center

Layout Plumbing

Toyz R Us
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
FULL STORY...
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup
Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route?
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
ARTree Community Arts Center still has spots available for its "My Heart is Talking" workshop, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.
July 8: ARTree ‘My Heart is Talking’ Workshop
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Independent Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Audit of COC Bond Spending Affirmed by Citizens’ Oversight Committee
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
The Valley Industry Association has announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 VIA Bash Awards. These awards will be presented to VIA members of distinction at the 2025 BASH Mad Hatters Ball on Friday, Oct. 24.
VIA Bash 2025 Awards Nominations Now Open
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita Fireworks Show, “Spirit of America” will be held at Valencia Town Center starting at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4.
Fourth of July Fireworks in Santa Clarita
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
Olive Branch Theatricals announces the premiere of "The Olympians," an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.
July 12-27: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘The Olympians, a Muse-ical’
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
The SCVTV broadcast of the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade held live in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 4 will be available on a livestream on the city of Santa Clarita Facebook page and the SCVTV Facebook page.
SCVTV Fourth of July Parade Broadcast
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Santa Clarita-based Serata Italiana has announced the official launch of its Travel Consulting Service, designed to assist American travelers and aspiring property owners in experiencing the very best of Italy.
Serata Italiana Launches Premier Travel Consulting Service
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Ryder Frithsmith, a two-sport athlete from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Frithsmith Signs With Mustangs to Play Baseball
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior-care placement and referral service, has announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita Office
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday, July 8 to appoint Sarah Mahin to serve as the Director of the new Los Angeles County Department of Homeless Services and Housing.
July 8: Supes to Vote for Director of New Homeless Services, Housing
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations toward Enhancing Access to Health and Social Services for County Immigrants.
July 8: Supervisors to Consider Immigrant Access to Health and Social Services
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
The 93rd anniversary Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will begin its march down Main Street in Old Town Newhall at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Fourth of July Parade in Old Town Newhall
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 2
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
Santa Clarita City Councilmember and former Mayor Jason Gibbs officially announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District on Wednesday, July 2.
City Councilmember Jason Gibbs Launches Campaign for Congress in CA-27
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), Thursday, July 24, from 5:30-7 p.m.
July 24: VIA Cocktails & Conversation with Pilar Schiavo
July at the Santa Clarita Library
From story time in the park to fun and games inside, the Santa Clarita Public library is sharing all its events for this month with the community. 
July at the Santa Clarita Library
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant will be hosting a Bastille Day Celebration, a day early this year, on Sunday, July 13.
July 13: Le Chene Celebrates Bastille Day 2025
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced a groundbreaking initiative to establish the nation’s first Arts and Veterans Center in the heart of Santa Clarita.
Barger Announces Nation’s First Arts, Veterans Center with Santa Clarita
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
With more than 10,000 sworn Deputies serving neighborhoods across the region each day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to transparency and public trust.
LASD: Identifying LASD Personnel: Uniform Guidelines and Community Awareness
