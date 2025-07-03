Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup

Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route? Here is a schedule of the parade lineup as of Thursday, July 3.
The parade will start at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout and travel at the beginning of Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turns onto Orchard Village and continues to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.
The SCV Fourth of July Parade Committee wishes to thank the following 2025 parade sponsors:
Title Sponsor: City of Santa Clarita Government
From scenic trails and parks to libraries, community centers, and events like tonight’s Spirit of America fireworks, the City of Santa Clarita helps make our valley a vibrant, family-friendly place to live and celebrate.
Patriot Sponsor: Friends and Family of Duane Harte
We’re honoring the legacy of Duane Harte, who was a key member of the SCV Parade Committee, a beloved community leader, veteran and 2003 SCV Man of the Year. A passionate supporter of countless local organizations, Duane’s spirit continues to shine through this parade and the city he loved.
Thank you to the friends and family of Duane Harte for being a proud Patriot Sponsor of the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Learn more about his legacy at scvhistory.com.
SCVTV Santa Clarita
SCVTV has been telling Santa Clarita’s stories for nearly 30 years. Catch the parade live at 9 a.m. on the SCVTV Facebook page or watch the replay at 6 p.m. (or all day Saturday) on SCVTV.com and across all platforms, maybe you’ll spot yourself.
Santa Clarita Valley Signal
Serving SCV since 1919, The Signal continues to be the go-to for local news, keeping th3 community informed through print, digital and magazine coverage. Visit www.signalscv.com.
KHTS Santa Clarita Hometownstation.com
Santa Clarita’s only local radio station, KHTS keeps the community informed with local news, traffic, sports and a mix of your favorite hits, on the air since 1989.
Mac’s Pools & Spa Supply
Proudly serving the SCV since 1992! Visit their new Valencia location at 28150 Avenue Crocker, Suite 206 for expert service and everything you need to keep your pool summer-ready.
Panorama Towing Service Santa Clarita / HQ
A longtime community supporter, Panorama Towing generously donates trucks, drivers, and behind-the-scenes help to make the parade run smoothly. Special thanks to Ken for his continued support and dedication on the parade committee.
Point of View Communications, LLC
An award-winning marketing and PR agency, POV brings creative strategy and support to businesses and events across SCV. Thank you to Theresa Todd for her continued contributions to the parade and years of service. @pointofviewcommunications
For more information visit SCVParade.com.
Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup
Here is a schedule of the parade lineup as of Thursday, July 3.
Metropolitan District Elks
West Ranch H.S. Drum Line
Welcome to Hart Park
Hart Powwow/FTBMI Tribal Senate
SCV Historical Society
The Signal
L.A. County Fire Dept.
LASD and Sheriff Luna
SCV Sheriff’s Station
California Highway Patrol
American Medical Response
United States Forest Service
Congressman George Whitesides
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo
Hart High Football and Cheer
Placerita Canyon Property Owners
SCV Food Pantry
SCV BandsCast
Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal
Oakmont of Valencia
Vietnam Veterans of America #355
S.C. Veteran Services Collaborative
Mayor Bill Miranda
Cub Scouts Pack 40
Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste
SCV Girl Scouts
Councilmember Patsy Ayala
Blue Star Mothers
Councilmember Marsha McLean
Canyon Theatre Guild
Councilmember Jason Gibbs
KHTS Fire Truck
West Ranch High School Cheer
Five O Driving School
Metal Evolutions
SCVi PTSA
Newhall Escrow Co.
L.A. Commandery No. 9
Old West Masonic Family
William S Hart School District
Home is Where the (C)HART Is
Library Express
Dance Studio 84
Canyon H.S. Cheer
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV
SCOPE
Dome Sweet Dome
Jerry Salinas
SCV Farmers Markets
SCV Rotary Club
SCV Corvette Club
Newhall Scout Troop 609
Newhall School District
School Day Cafe
California Rangers
American Legion Post 507
Saugus H.S. Cheer
Fil-Am Association of SCV
A John Deere Family
Jane Austen Mystery Play
SCV VW Club
Santa Clarita Republicans
Skyline Crane
Steve Dixon/The Gideons
Freedom’s Way Baptist Church
Al Malaikah Shriners
S.C. Wildcats Football & Cheer
SCV Democrats
Stonewall Democratic Club
Wm. S. Hart Baseball & Softball
Falun Dafa
Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Assn.
SCV Man of the Year
SFV Marine Corps League 1277
Henry Rodriguez, State Farm
ACS Relay For Life SCV
S.C. Atheists & Free Thinkers
Derek & Debbie Smith
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Chugging Toward Treatment
Olive Branch Theatricals
The Learning Experience
Surface Busters LLC
Saugus Spartans Cheer
Berean Baptist Family Fellowship
Jim Bloomfield
Empire Dance Center
Layout Plumbing
Toyz R Us
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.