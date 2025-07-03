Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup

Looking for when a specific entry in the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade will make its way down the parade route? Here is a schedule of the parade lineup as of Thursday, July 3.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout and travel at the beginning of Main Street to Lyons Avenue, then turns onto Orchard Village and continues to its endpoint at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio.

The SCV Fourth of July Parade Committee wishes to thank the following 2025 parade sponsors:

Title Sponsor: City of Santa Clarita Government

From scenic trails and parks to libraries, community centers, and events like tonight’s Spirit of America fireworks, the City of Santa Clarita helps make our valley a vibrant, family-friendly place to live and celebrate.

Patriot Sponsor: Friends and Family of Duane Harte

We’re honoring the legacy of Duane Harte, who was a key member of the SCV Parade Committee, a beloved community leader, veteran and 2003 SCV Man of the Year. A passionate supporter of countless local organizations, Duane’s spirit continues to shine through this parade and the city he loved.

Thank you to the friends and family of Duane Harte for being a proud Patriot Sponsor of the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.

Learn more about his legacy at scvhistory.com.

SCVTV Santa Clarita

SCVTV has been telling Santa Clarita’s stories for nearly 30 years. Catch the parade live at 9 a.m. on the SCVTV Facebook page or watch the replay at 6 p.m. (or all day Saturday) on SCVTV.com and across all platforms, maybe you’ll spot yourself.

Santa Clarita Valley Signal

Serving SCV since 1919, The Signal continues to be the go-to for local news, keeping th3 community informed through print, digital and magazine coverage. Visit www.signalscv.com.

KHTS Santa Clarita Hometownstation.com

Santa Clarita’s only local radio station, KHTS keeps the community informed with local news, traffic, sports and a mix of your favorite hits, on the air since 1989.

Mac’s Pools & Spa Supply

Proudly serving the SCV since 1992! Visit their new Valencia location at 28150 Avenue Crocker, Suite 206 for expert service and everything you need to keep your pool summer-ready.

Panorama Towing Service Santa Clarita / HQ

A longtime community supporter, Panorama Towing generously donates trucks, drivers, and behind-the-scenes help to make the parade run smoothly. Special thanks to Ken for his continued support and dedication on the parade committee.

Point of View Communications, LLC

An award-winning marketing and PR agency, POV brings creative strategy and support to businesses and events across SCV. Thank you to Theresa Todd for her continued contributions to the parade and years of service. @pointofviewcommunications

For more information visit SCVParade.com.

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup

Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Lineup

Metropolitan District Elks

West Ranch H.S. Drum Line

Welcome to Hart Park

Hart Powwow/FTBMI Tribal Senate

SCV Historical Society

The Signal

L.A. County Fire Dept.

LASD and Sheriff Luna

SCV Sheriff’s Station

California Highway Patrol

American Medical Response

United States Forest Service

Congressman George Whitesides

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo

Hart High Football and Cheer

Placerita Canyon Property Owners

SCV Food Pantry

SCV BandsCast

Outlaw Jeep Ladies of SoCal

Oakmont of Valencia

Vietnam Veterans of America #355

S.C. Veteran Services Collaborative

Mayor Bill Miranda

Cub Scouts Pack 40

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste

SCV Girl Scouts

Councilmember Patsy Ayala

Blue Star Mothers

Councilmember Marsha McLean

Canyon Theatre Guild

Councilmember Jason Gibbs

KHTS Fire Truck

West Ranch High School Cheer

Five O Driving School

Metal Evolutions

SCVi PTSA

Newhall Escrow Co.

L.A. Commandery No. 9

Old West Masonic Family

William S Hart School District

Home is Where the (C)HART Is

Library Express

Dance Studio 84

Canyon H.S. Cheer

Women’s Council of Realtors SCV

SCOPE

Dome Sweet Dome

Jerry Salinas

SCV Farmers Markets

SCV Rotary Club

SCV Corvette Club

Newhall Scout Troop 609

Newhall School District

School Day Cafe

California Rangers

American Legion Post 507

Saugus H.S. Cheer

Fil-Am Association of SCV

A John Deere Family

Jane Austen Mystery Play

SCV VW Club

Santa Clarita Republicans

Skyline Crane

Steve Dixon/The Gideons

Freedom’s Way Baptist Church

Al Malaikah Shriners

S.C. Wildcats Football & Cheer

SCV Democrats

Stonewall Democratic Club

Wm. S. Hart Baseball & Softball

Falun Dafa

Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Assn.

SCV Man of the Year

SFV Marine Corps League 1277

Henry Rodriguez, State Farm

ACS Relay For Life SCV

S.C. Atheists & Free Thinkers

Derek & Debbie Smith

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Chugging Toward Treatment

Olive Branch Theatricals

The Learning Experience

Surface Busters LLC

Saugus Spartans Cheer

Berean Baptist Family Fellowship

Jim Bloomfield

Empire Dance Center

Layout Plumbing

Toyz R Us

