header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
| Friday, Oct 17, 2025
pumpkin patch crop

The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.

These pumpkin patches offer festive activities as well as pumpkins:

Gilchrist Farm

30116 Bouquet Canyon Road

Saugus, CA 91350

www.gilchristfarm.com/pumpkin-patch

Open Tuesday to Sunday until Nov. 2

Gilchrist Farm offers a classic pumpkin patch experience during the week, perfect for farm animal visits and pumpkin picking. On weekends, the harvest festival offers family-friendly activities such as pig races, wool-spinning demos, horse and pony rides, a straw bale maze, archery, axe throwing and more!

Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.valenciatowncenter.com

Open daily until Oct. 31

Throughout October, families can enjoy a pumpkin patch complete with bounce houses, games, food trucks, live music and more. On Halloween night, kids can trick-or-treat from 4-7 p.m.

The Enchanted Cemetery Pumpkin Patch

23450 Newhall Ave.

Newhall, CA 91321

https://enchantedcemetery.com

Open Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 31

This immersive pumpkin patch offers pumpkin picking, archery, scavenger hunts, arcade games, face painting and other seasonal activities leading up to Halloween.

Santa Clarita Pumpkin Patch

26575 Carl Boyer Drive

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

www.instagram.com/p/DOkYg_VjkcF/

Open Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 31

This patch offers a full bar, bounce houses, food trucks, local vendors, live performances and plenty of pumpkins.

Prancer’s Farm

18540 E. Telegraph Road

Santa Paula, CA 93060

www.prancersfarm.com

Open Daily until Oct. 31

Prancer’s Farm offers acres of pumpkins in every shape and size, scenic wagon rides, friendly barnyard animals and seasonal favorites from the market stands.

Sanchez Produce

16230 Sierra Highway

Canyon Country, CA 91351

www.instagram.com/sanchezproduce/
Open Daily

Sanchez Produce is a family-owned farm operating in the Santa Clarita Valley for over 25 years, offering fresh produce and seasonal flowers. In the fall, their pumpkins and vibrant marigold fields make the perfect autumn backdrop.

Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees, Pumpkins

27000 Bouquet Canyon Road

Saugus, CA 91350

www.yelp.com/biz/bennetts-best-christmas-trees-and-pumpkins-saugus

Open Daily until Oct. 31

Beyond their wide selection of pumpkins perfect for carving or decorating, kids can bounce and play in the onsite bounce houses.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches

Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
Friday, Oct 17, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
FULL STORY...

‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery

‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
FULL STORY...

Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit

Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event on Thursday, Oct. 16, to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 18: Fix it Clinic at Valencia Library

Oct. 18: Fix it Clinic at Valencia Library
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
FULL STORY...

Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting

Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
There will be a free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling collection event for Santa Clarita area residents on Saturday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., in Santa Clarita from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
The Lady Mustangs volleyball team swept the Life Pacific Warriors (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) Wednesday, Oct. 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
A goal in the 86th minute for Life Pacific meant The Master's University men's soccer team went from what looked like a 1-0 win to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, Oct. 15 against the Warriors in La Verne, Calif.
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
The Master's University's Hannah Ulibarri is now three for three in golf tournament wins this season as she took the top spot in the Embry-Riddle Fall Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Prescott, Ariz., despite extremely windy conditions.
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
No. 2 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored its lone goal in the 71st minute to push past visiting Santa Monica College 1-0 on Friday, Oct 10.
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
SCVNews.com