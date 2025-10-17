Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches

The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
These pumpkin patches offer festive activities as well as pumpkins:
Gilchrist Farm
30116 Bouquet Canyon Road
Saugus, CA 91350
www.gilchristfarm.com/pumpkin-patch
Open Tuesday to Sunday until Nov. 2
Gilchrist Farm offers a classic pumpkin patch experience during the week, perfect for farm animal visits and pumpkin picking. On weekends, the harvest festival offers family-friendly activities such as pig races, wool-spinning demos, horse and pony rides, a straw bale maze, archery, axe throwing and more!
Valencia Town Center
24201 Valencia Blvd.,
Valencia, CA 91355
www.valenciatowncenter.com
Open daily until Oct. 31
Throughout October, families can enjoy a pumpkin patch complete with bounce houses, games, food trucks, live music and more. On Halloween night, kids can trick-or-treat from 4-7 p.m.
The Enchanted Cemetery Pumpkin Patch
23450 Newhall Ave.
Newhall, CA 91321
https://enchantedcemetery.com
Open Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 31
This immersive pumpkin patch offers pumpkin picking, archery, scavenger hunts, arcade games, face painting and other seasonal activities leading up to Halloween.
Santa Clarita Pumpkin Patch
26575 Carl Boyer Drive
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
www.instagram.com/p/DOkYg_VjkcF/
Open Thursday to Sunday until Oct. 31
This patch offers a full bar, bounce houses, food trucks, local vendors, live performances and plenty of pumpkins.
Prancer’s Farm
18540 E. Telegraph Road
Santa Paula, CA 93060
www.prancersfarm.com
Open Daily until Oct. 31
Prancer’s Farm offers acres of pumpkins in every shape and size, scenic wagon rides, friendly barnyard animals and seasonal favorites from the market stands.
Sanchez Produce
16230 Sierra Highway
Canyon Country, CA 91351
www.instagram.com/sanchezproduce/
Open Daily
Sanchez Produce is a family-owned farm operating in the Santa Clarita Valley for over 25 years, offering fresh produce and seasonal flowers. In the fall, their pumpkins and vibrant marigold fields make the perfect autumn backdrop.
Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees, Pumpkins
27000 Bouquet Canyon Road
Saugus, CA 91350
www.yelp.com/biz/bennetts-best-christmas-trees-and-pumpkins-saugus
Open Daily until Oct. 31
Beyond their wide selection of pumpkins perfect for carving or decorating, kids can bounce and play in the onsite bounce houses.
