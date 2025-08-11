Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the valley with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.

Funds raised will support restoration efforts and the completion of museum infrastructure, expanded programming and interactive exhibits for visitors to the eight structures, locomotive and caboose on display at the Santa Clarita History Center in William S. Hart Park.

Recently, the Saugus Train Station Museum opened to the public on a limited basis on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. On display is a restored Agent’s office as it was between 1917-1958 when the depot was its busiest serving the passenger and freight needs of the country. Restoration work continues and the public is invited to visit regularly to watch the progress. Eventually, the station will feature displays focused on the people who made up the Southern Pacific Railroad, and interactive exhibits in the freight room will give visitors the experience of “riding the rails.” When complete, the museum will be an educational homage to the railroad industry, focused on Southern Pacific Railroad, the company that served the Santa Clarita Valley.

Every building in the History Center will tell a story, including the Pardee House, which will be developed into a general history museum with both static and rotating exhibits. The society has some grand plans of creating a history destination for locals and visitors from around the world, but bringing the dream to fruition takes significant funding.

To support this major undertaking, the society has launched a capital campaign to seek the community’s support. The Golden Dream Campaign will provide the means to adapt the structures to serve as professional museum spaces, with custom-designed display cases, lighting and climate control. At every step of the museums’ development, utmost care will be taken to ensure historical accuracy and protection of all archival materials.

The Golden Dream Campaign offers several levels of participation, from individual to corporate support and donations may be pledged for future contributions. Every level comes with a variety of benefits and gives the community the opportunity to be involved in creating a landmark museum campus. To make a contribution or learn more about the Golden Dream Campaign, please contact the Society’s Development Director Lois Bauccio at loisbauccio@gmail.com.

Finally, a unique never-before-done-here gala will take place in the spring of 2026 that will give people a lighthearted look back over the last 50 years in the SCV. With a little irreverence and a lot of love, the evening promises to be a delightful, insightful celebration. Mark calendars and save the date, March 7, 2026 for SCVHS50: Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night.

Tickets will be available soon, sponsorships are also available.

