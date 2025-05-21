Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

The following is a list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Master’s University – May 9 – 7 p.m. at The Athletic Field
Golden Oak Adult School – May 20 – 6-7 p.m. at Hart High School
Learning Post – May 23 – 6 p.m. at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center
Trinity Classical Academy – May 23, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Campus Courtyard
Santa Clarita Christian School – May 24, 1 p.m. at The Gym
Saugus High School – May 27 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
Castaic High School – May 28 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the CanyonsCougar Stadium
Canyon High School – May 29 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
West Ranch High School -May 30 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
Golden Valley High School – June 2 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
Valencia High School – June 3 – 7-8 p.m. at CCollege of the Canyons ougar Stadium
Hart High School – June 4 – 7-8 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
Academy of the Canyons – June 5 – 6-8 p.m. at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Bowman High School – June 5 – 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
SCVi – June 6 – 5 p.m. at Higher Vision Church
College of the Canyons – June 6 – 6 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium
