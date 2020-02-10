Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Names New Officers

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative elected two new board members and appointed new officers at its January 17 meeting, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.

The newest board members are Jonathan Ahmadi and Dr. Tom Polucki.

The Newhall-based SCVSC elected Ahmadi and Polucki to fill the positions recently vacated due to the passing of Lee Shulman and Dennis Witzel.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Board also appointed Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. as Chairman of the Board (replacing Dennis Witzel).

Richard Greenberg, retired CFO of C.A. Rasmussen Construction, Inc., was named Treasurer and Albert Rodriquez was named Vice President.

The board has formed a five-member committee to explore the potential of hiring an Executive Director to assist the Collaborative in moving forward in accomplishing its goals and objectives.

The committee will review and evaluate all potential candidates along with the veteran services benefits they would bring to the Collaborative.

For more information, visit www.scv-vets.org or call 661-670-8680.