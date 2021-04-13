header image

April 13
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
| Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative
File photo. Elliott and Judy Wolfe look at some of the donations received as the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative opens its doors.

 

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.

Food Pantry
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Food Pantry is bringing in additional items for veterans. The Collaborative now offers refrigerated foods including sandwiches, heat & eat meals, salads, platters, etc. in addition to its usual baked goods like breads, rolls, cupcakes, pies, cookies, bagels, muffins, and brownies. There are also shelves stocked with canned/packaged goods including vegetables, fruit, soups, pasta, rice, dried beans, etc.

The Food Pantry hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Collaborative brings in baked goods three days a week. Until restrictions are lifted, veterans and their families can come in and complete a checklist of the foods they would like, and a volunteer will fill two shopping bags with your selections.

VA Benefits
A Post Service Officer (PSO) is volunteering his services for in person meetings most Tuesdays from 900AM-1200PM to assist in explaining VA Benefits. Call the Veteran Center at (661) 753-3559 to confirm the PSO’s availability. Veteran Service Officers (VSO) are still not conducting any in person meetings but are available via email. Contact the Veteran Center for the proper VSO email addresses.
