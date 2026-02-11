Santa Clarita Voices Takes Viewers Inside the Hart Park Barnyard in New Episode

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of a new episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, featuring a video-focused, behind-the-scenes tour of the Barnyard at William S. Hart Park located at 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Hosted by Santa Clarita City Manager, Ken Striplin, this on-location episode takes viewers through the Barnyard alongside the city’s first-ever Animal Care Specialist, Rachael Komulainen.

Filmed throughout multiple animal areas, this episode offers a dynamic, visual look at the care, history and personalities of the animals that have made Hart Park a beloved destination for generations of families.

Unlike traditional episodes, this episode of Santa Clarita Voices places a strong emphasis on video storytelling, allowing viewers to experience the Barnyard firsthand, from alpacas and tortoises to horses, pigs and the historic Hart Park bison.

Throughout the tour, Komulainen shares insights into daily animal care, visitor interaction, volunteer opportunities and the partnerships that help support the Barnyard’s continued operation.

Santa Clarita Voices features conversations with city leaders, staff and community members, offering an inside look at the projects, places and stories that shape Santa Clarita. Episodes are available with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/@SantaClaritaGov), as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

