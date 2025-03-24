Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fourth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.

This episode features city of Santa Clarita Director of Human Resources and Library Services, Kristi Hobrecker and is available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

Host Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin and Kristi Hobrecker share an in-depth conversation about what goes into hiring and training the incredible city staff members who work every day to maintain Santa Clarita’s high quality of life for its residents. You will learn about the wide range of amazing career opportunities with the city, how to make sure your application gets noticed, how to prepare for an interview, what not to do as a candidate and what it is like to work for the city.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on what makes Santa Clarita an extraordinary place to live, work and play.

Be sure to subscribe to Santa Clarita Voices on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so that you will be notified when a new episode is released.

