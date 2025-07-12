Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin hosts this nostalgic episode which features Xanthe Pajarillo, better known to many as the “McRib Girl,” 10 years after her viral city council moment.

Santa Clarita Voice is available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

In November 2015, Xanthe made city and internet history when she passionately addressed the Santa Clarita City Council, urging them to use their power to bring the McRib back to local McDonald’s restaurants.

Her heartfelt plea, which touched on Thanksgiving family traditions revolving around the infamous barbeque sandwich, alluding to it being similar to a “Christmas without snow,” instantly went viral.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from City insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on Santa Clarita.

Subscribe to Santa Clarita Voices on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so can be notified when a new episode is released.

View this episode on You Tube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_Pe7OMT1xM.

Like this: Like Loading...