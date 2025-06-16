Santa Clarita Voices Episode Six Available Now

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the sixth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members in the community.

This special episode contains cinematic, behind-the-scenes video footage of aerial firefighting in action, shares vital tips on how to stay safe during wildfire season and is available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

Filmed on location at the Tesoro helipad, county of Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, Pat Sprengel, joins Santa Clarita Voices to discuss the effective strategies and advanced tactics used to protect the open space and neighborhoods across the city of Santa Clarita. This episode highlights the county of Los Angeles Fire Department’s cutting-edge wildfire response systems and is packed with incredible footage of their helicopter performing live water drops and the process they undergo to refill its tank using a specialized snorkel system.

Host Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin and Assistant Fire Chief Pat Sprengel share an in-depth conversation about crucial wildfire preparedness information for residents, along with insights into how county of Los Angeles Fire Department crews prepare, deploy and protect neighborhoods across the city. Santa Clarita is no stranger to the dangers of wildfires, and with summer and wildfire season fast approaching, this information is more valuable than ever.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on what makes Santa Clarita an extraordinary place to live, work and play.

