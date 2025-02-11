Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode Three Released by City

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the third episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.

This episode features city of Santa Clarita Director of Neighborhood Services, Jerrid McKenna and is available now with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

Host Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin and Jerrid McKenna share an in-depth conversation about what makes Santa Clarita’s parks system so special, from the unique play structures and desirable amenities, to the special touch that the Parks Maintenance team provides to the grass and fields at the 38 parks in the city.

They also talk about an array of topics, including updates to the parks system, including the grand opening of Northbridge Park and the Haskell Bike Park, as well as the transfer of William S. Hart Park which will include a barnyard of animals and other unique features.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more.

With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on Santa Clarita.

Be sure to subscribe to Santa Clarita Voices on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube so that you will be notified when a new episode is released.

