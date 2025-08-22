Santa Clarita Voices Presents Pro Mountain Bike Rider Spencer Rathkamp

This episode of Santa Clarita Voices takes listeners and viewers on a ride into the world of professional mountain biking with guest Spencer Rathkamp, a pro rider from Santa Clarita, known for his skills, dedication to the sport and passion for inspiring the next generation of riders. Rathkamp joins host Santa Clarita City Manager, Ken Striplin, along with the city’s Director of Neighborhood Services, Jerrid McKenna, to talk about his career as a professional mountain bike rider and his support for the city’s highly anticipated Haskell Canyon Bike Park.

This state-of-the-art project, currently under construction, will provide a premier destination for local riders of all ages and skill levels to practice and enjoy the thrill of mountain biking close to home. In this episode, Rathkamp also shares what it’s like to live life on two wheels as a professional athlete and why projects like the Haskell Canyon Bike Park are vital for the mountain biking community. Additionally, McKenna gives a closer look at what the new bike park will have in store for these eager riders.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on what makes Santa Clarita an extraordinary place to live, work and play.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the newest episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city's official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the community.

