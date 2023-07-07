Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun. Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.

All interested volunteers must complete this online Volunteer Coach application and have fingerprints on file with the City of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

Other sports include volleyball and flag football.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

