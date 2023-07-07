tball crop

Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun. Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.

All interested volunteers must complete this online Volunteer Coach application and have fingerprints on file with the City of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

Other sports include volleyball and flag football.

For more information visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed

    Santa Clarita Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches Needed

    60 mins ago
  • Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

    Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

    2 hours ago
  • Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause

    Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause

    5 hours ago
  • CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

    CSUN Names New Assistant Athletics Director for External Relations

    5 hours ago
  • SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

    SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

    5 hours ago
  • Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

    Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

    7 hours ago
  • It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home

    It’s Christmas in July When Donating a Meal for Bridge to Home

    7 hours ago
  • Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director

    Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director

    8 hours ago
  • UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found

    UPDATE: Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields Found

    9 hours ago
  • Child & Family Center Installs New Board

    Child & Family Center Installs New Board

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.