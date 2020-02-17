Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events

The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.

In 2019, 5,468 Santa Clarita volunteers contributed 53,621 hours of service, a value of $1.61 million, according to the city.

Here’s a roundup of upcoming volunteering opportunities:

* Tween Spring Clean-Up

Help clean shelves, work stations and meeting room furniture. (Age 11-13)

Sunday, March 1, 8, and 22, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia Libraries

* Youth Arts Showcase

Help at activity booths. (Age 12 & Up)

Saturday, March 21, The Centre

* Eggstravaganza: Egg Stuffing

Stuff plastic eggs with prizes in preparation for Eggstravaganza. (Age 10-14)

Tuesday, April 7, The Centre

* Eggstravaganza: Event Helper

Assist with event set up, monitoring fields, prize distribution and clean-up. (Age 13 & Up)

Saturday, April 11, Central Park

* Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Help with various event activities. (Age 10 & Up)

Saturday & Sunday, April 18 & 19, William S. Hart Park

* Earth Arbor Day

Plant trees, put tags on give-away trees, help with tree and mulch distribution. (Age 5 & Up)

Saturday, April 25, Central Park

Here’s a list of ongoing volunteering opportunities in the city of Santa Clarita:

* Santa Clarita Public Libraries (Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia)

Assist K-12 youth with homework, shelve books, organize materials, etc. (Ages 14 & Up)

* Canyon Country Community Center

Help children ages 5-12 with homework, after-school programs, events, etc. (Ages 14 & Up)

* Newhall Community Center

Work with children ages 5-12. Help with homework, games, activities, etc. (Ages 14 & Up)

* Park Sierra Homework Help

Assist K-12 youth with homework, reading, and sports programs. (Ages 14 & Up)

* Open Space and Trails Beautification Projects

Build, maintain and clean up trails at various Open Space properties. (Ages 14 & Up)

To join the Santa Clarita volunteers, sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

For more information, email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call 661-250-3787.