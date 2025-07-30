Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members

The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances. The club was formed in 2023 and has 138 members who gather monthly for wine tastings and social events.

Membership is made up of couples and singles and all are welcome.

A typical wine tasting evening includes a variety of wines with a monthly theme as members bring a simple appetizer and a bottle of their favorite wine, or two bottles of wine and no appetizer, to share with the group.

Themes include regions (Paso Robles, Napa, Santa Barbara), attire (Aloha night, all-white party, Kentucky Derby, country) and unique wines.

Spring, summer and fall events are held outdoors in a pleasant, relaxing and cool environment. Winter tastings are held at a clubhouse or local restaurant.

Off-site events include wine tours, cooking classes and wine-related activities.

“We created this wine club because there was nothing similar in the area where both couples and singles could enjoy wine and food in a relaxing atmosphere,” said Nelson Tucker, founder and coordinator.

Nothing is sold during the parties and members are never asked to buy wine. The club is a monthly social event with wine, food and friendship.

New members may join with a one-time $20 membership fee, which helps offset the cost of a name badge, decorations, bottled water and other costs to the club.

To join or for more information visit santaclaritawineclub.com.

