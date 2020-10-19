Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.

This is the tenth time the city has received the AEP Award from NPI in recognition of Santa Clarita’s purchasing policies and practices.

The AEP Award is earned by public and nonprofit organizations that obtain a high application score based on standardized criteria. This annual program recognizes organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.

The city of Santa Clarita’s ethical procurement standards, e-procurement practices and professional development program received high honors and recognition among judges.

Several other areas were also accredited such as the city’s creative and successful annual Vendor Outreach program, internal customer training programs, cooperative procurement strategy, the use of electronic systems for bids, quotes and online surplus auctions and the city’s Employee Procurement Card program.

Santa Clarita is one of only 69 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award. The Achievement of Excellence has the distinction of being sponsored by every major procurement association in the nation.

For more information about the AEP award, contact the city’s Clerk and Contract Services Manager Joseph Oerum at 661-286-4184 or joeoerum@santa-clarita.com.