procurement

Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 19, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

procurementThe city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.

This is the tenth time the city has received the AEP Award from NPI in recognition of Santa Clarita’s purchasing policies and practices.

The AEP Award is earned by public and nonprofit organizations that obtain a high application score based on standardized criteria. This annual program recognizes organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.

The city of Santa Clarita’s ethical procurement standards, e-procurement practices and professional development program received high honors and recognition among judges.

Several other areas were also accredited such as the city’s creative and successful annual Vendor Outreach program, internal customer training programs, cooperative procurement strategy, the use of electronic systems for bids, quotes and online surplus auctions and the city’s Employee Procurement Card program.

Santa Clarita is one of only 69 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award. The Achievement of Excellence has the distinction of being sponsored by every major procurement association in the nation.

For more information about the AEP award, contact the city’s Clerk and Contract Services Manager Joseph Oerum at 661-286-4184 or joeoerum@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far

    1 hour ago
  • Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

    Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

    4 hours ago
  • Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

    Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

    4 hours ago
  • SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK

    SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK

    7 hours ago
  • Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines

    Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines

    7 hours ago
  • L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8

    L.A. County Extends ‘Great Plates’ Meals Delivery to Seniors to Nov. 8

    7 hours ago
  • Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week

    Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week

    8 hours ago
  • SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents

    SCV Teens Provide Pandemic Relief Supplies to Low-Income, Homeless Residents

    8 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement

    Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement

    8 hours ago
  • CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving

    CHP to Focus on Reducing Teen Distracted Driving

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.