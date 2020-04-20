[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
| Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
youth orchestra

In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.

When asked about how SCVYO is handling the quarantine, SCVYO’s Associate Artistic Director and Prelude Strings conductor Julissa Bozman (pictured above and below, wigging out) mentioned that “Music is being made and teaching is taking place, which is what SCVYO is all about.”

Online practice has opened new doors for furthering each SCVYO student’s education, as the new curriculum hones the individual improvement of the musicians. Everyone is continuing to practice as if they will be performing their concerts live as scheduled, though it is more than likely that the concerts’ performances will be delayed to later this year.

youth orchestra

With the attention to each student’s individual improvement, the overall plan is once they come back together, they’ll be stronger than ever and ready to perform. There is more pressure on students than ever to practice despite not meeting in person, due to the nature of online lessons.

Students are adapting to the challenges of learning music online: They are asked to submit a weekly video assignment and encouraged to reach out to their instructors at any time.

On Zoom, music instructors unfortunately can’t listen to everyone play at the same time due to the delayed feed from the live videos, so they have had to apply new methods of teaching in order to adapt.

Zoom is allowing their many ensembles to meet online, and practice together live, while also being a gateway for introducing other useful online applications to the musicians to help them further their quarantined practicing experience.

youth orchestra

A typical rehearsal will have the lead instructor playing the melody, while all of the students remain muted while playing. After finishing the desired section of music, the instructor would then ask if anybody had any trouble while playing and answer any questions.

At this point the instructor will also point out if anybody’s form while playing looked incorrect, as this is the only way the instructor could tell if the musicians were following along. The instructor may ask each student to play specific parts of the music, thus individual attention is being given, when usually a musician could easily rely on their fellow instrumental partners if a part was forgotten.

The SCVYO instructors also face some challenges, such as the delay in the sounds that happens as a result of each individual wi-fi reception, but they are compensating for any limitations by utilizing a variety of online teaching resources.

Instructors have been utilizing online practice by introducing new music apps for their students to use, as well as demonstrating these apps live. For example, some apps shown included Metronome and Amazing Slower Downer.

youth orchestra

Metronome is a great app for young musicians who are still trying to achieve the correct tempo of the songs they are practicing, while Amazing Slower Downer lets them slow down the tempo of the recorded music.

By slowing down the tempo, students may be able to better practice their piece of music. Students have also utilized the video-capturing capabilities of their phones and laptops by completing video assignments and sending them to their instructors.

Every week, the student musicians are given video assignments that they must record, and the instructors review every video individually to give feedback before each weekly session.

SCVYO does intend to continue with its summer session, so please keep checking the SCVYO website for future announcements. Though they hope that by the time summer session begins they will be able to meet in-person, SCVYO is fully prepared to employ a new online curriculum in order to maintain proper social distancing. Above all else, SCVYO cares for their students’ health and wishes for all to have a healthy Summer experience.

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley community and surrounding areas for more than 50 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education and performance programs for students eight years and older. To learn more about the SCVYO or to donate, please visit our website at www.scvyo.org. For more information about our programs please contact our Executive Director at info@scvyo.org.

scv youth orchestra logo
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine

Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
FULL STORY...

J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83

J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts

Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide

State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
Friday, Apr 17, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
FULL STORY...

School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids

School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
Friday, Apr 17, 2020
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
California has now had 30,333 confirmed cases and 985 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday afternoon.
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 24 new deaths and 334 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 248 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
It has been one week since the Santa Clarita Valley opened up a hotel for the vulnerable homeless population, and now officials are saying they are two rooms short of being at capacity.
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
California now has 28,963 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 3,370 healthcare workers had contracted the disease.
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
%d bloggers like this: