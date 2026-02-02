Santa Clarita’s 30th Annual Cowboy Festival Returns to William S. Hart Park

The city of Santa Clarita is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone as the 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival returns on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the first time as a city-owned park, William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave, Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall will once again host the beloved festival, providing a historic backdrop for one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished traditions. This highly anticipated weekend is free for the entire family and will be packed with western-themed events, food and activities. Guests can enjoy live performances by artists across three stages, explore cowboy-themed vendors, and take part in interactive experiences including line dance lessons at the Horseshoe Honky Tonk, archery and axe throwing at The Range, Gold Rush games, Living History demonstrations with blacksmiths, a cattle camp showcasing cowboy life and even mechanical bull riding for those who dare saddle up.

In addition to the free festivities, a variety of ticketed special events, performances and exclusive experiences are available throughout Cowboy Festival weekend. The ticketed celebrations begin Friday afternoon with a unique opportunity to step back in time at Rancho Camulos, 5164 East Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, the historic rancho that inspired the 1910 silent film, Ramona. End your Friday evening with the entire family at the Cowboy Family Night at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321 featuring campfire stories, Western sing-alongs and prairie tales for all ages. More information on Movie Ranch tours, locations and times will be available at CowboyFestival.org.

For those with dancing feet, the Cowboy Festival introduces its inaugural Line Dance Competition, celebrating three decades of Western music and community. Preliminary rounds kick off the weekend before the Cowboy Festival, on Saturday, April 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop,. The top dancers will advance to the Line Dancing Finals on Friday, April 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, kicking off the Cowboy Festival with a night of nonstop dancing. Then, keep the party going Saturday night during Dancing into the Dusk, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the festival’s Horseshoe Honky Tonk.

Festivalgoers can trade the dusty trail for the good life with a VIP Cowboy Cantina two day pass. Access into the VIP Cowboy Cantina includes a savory BBQ lunch, snacks and libations for guests to devour throughout the day, plus the opportunity to mingle with festival performers. VIPs will also receive a Cowboy Festival t-shirt, free admission into Dancing into the Dusk on Saturday, April 18 and hassle-free front-of-the-line shuttle service to and from the festival.

For detailed information about ticketed events and the VIP weekend package, please visit CowboyFestival.org. If you are interested in saddling up and participating as a volunteer for the Cowboy Festival, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

