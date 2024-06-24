header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
| Monday, Jun 24, 2024

Abbey WeitzeilEleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Weitzeil placed third in the Women’s 50m Freestyle semifinal with a time of 24.48.

Here is the full list of the additional swimmers who qualified Sunday

 – Erika Connolly (Modesto, Calif./Tennessee Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

 – Ryan Held (Springfield, Ill./New York Athletic Club) in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

 – Keaton Jones (Gilbert, Ariz./Swim Neptune) in the men’s 200m backstroke

 – Chase Kalisz (Baltimore, Md./Longhorn Aquatics) in the men’s 400m individual medley

 – Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club) in the men’s 200m breaststroke

 – Anna Peplowski (Germantown Hills, Ill./Indiana Swim Club) in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

 – Charlie Swanson (Richmond, Va./NOVA of Virginia) in the men’s 100m breaststroke

 – Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming) in the men’s 200m butterfly

 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics) in the women’s 200m individual medley

 – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

 – Luke Whitlock (Noblesville, Ind./Fishers Area Swimming Tigers) in the men’s 800m freestyle

USA Swimming has named 44 pool and open water athletes to the team through eight nights of competition. View all athletes here. Please visit the Trials Media Hub for more information – including transcripts of nightly press conferences.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – FINAL

1 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 50.19

2 – Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 50.80

3 – Dare Rose (Jersey City, N.J./California Aquatics), 50.84

Dressel on the most impressive events during the meet: “I think the men’s 100 free. I think that has been one of the most impressive things I’ve seen. Thomas (Heilman) as well, 17-year-old making an Olympic Team. That’s unheard of. But I think seeing Thomas and six guys go under 48 (in the 100m freestyle) is one of the most impressive things I’ve seen on the men’s side at this swim meet.”

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

1 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 24.06

2 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 24.09

3 – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics), 24.48

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:06.79

2 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:07.86

3 – Isabel Ivey (Gainsville, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 2:10.09

Douglass on looking ahead to Paris: “I feel like back in 2021 the goal was to make the team, and I feel like this time around, the whole year, making the team was part of the process. But we have bigger goals that we want to accomplish in Paris.”

Walsh on making her second Olympic Team: “We’re definitely more than prepared to go to Paris, and we know what it takes to be able to bounce back after this very emotional and long meet…and get ready for our second nine-day meet of the year, so that’s great. I think Kate (Douglass) and I would say having been NCAA swimmers for a while, we’re definitely used to the back-to-back nature of championship meets. So, I don’t think that’s something either of us are too concerned about, but we’re excited to be heading (to Paris) with Team USA and our head coach, Todd DeSorbo, as the women’s head coach. I think he will do a great job getting the entire team on the same page.”

Women’s 800m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club), 8:14.12

2 – Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala./New York Athletic Club), 8:20.71

3 – Jillian Cox (Vineland, N.J./Team Charlotte Swimming), 8:22.97

Ledecky on her fourth consecutive Trials victory in the 800m freestyle: “I’m happy to have gotten the job done here in Indy tonight and this week. It was a thrill to race in front of this crowd all week, and of course tonight to reminisce a bit on 12 years ago when my international career got kickstarted by that 800 in Omaha.”

Swim trials-group-pic
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials

Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team

Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
FULL STORY...

June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney

June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will hold the inaugural Girls and Women’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament on Saturday, June 22.
FULL STORY...

Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program

Katherine Dyer Commits to TMU Swim Program
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Katherine Dyer has signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Several Matadors Qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Several Matadors Qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
California State University, Northridge's Trey Knight, Chase Mars and David Phillips, Jr. will compete at the 2024 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. beginning June 27.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
The SCV Senior Center was recently informed that their Nutrition Budget - “Meals for Seniors” for Fiscal Year starting July 1, 2024, will be cut by $5.1 million dollars.
SCV Senior Center Announces $5.1M Cut to Nutrition Budget
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
I know I speak for everyone when I say the passing of firefighter Andrew Pontious in the line of duty just one week ago was heartbreaking.
Kathryn Barger | Fighting Fires
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
Jeremy Bischoff, a Santa Clarita native and a member of the USA Gymnastics National Team for five years, will compete for a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this week. Bischoff, a 2020 graduate of Canyon High School/Learning Post Academy, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials June 27-June 30 in Minneapolis.
Santa Clarita Native Jeremy Bischoff to Compete in Olympic Trials
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday night, Sept. 14
‘Studio 74’ Coming to Zonta SCV’s Golden Anniversary Celebration
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers, as well as family-friendly events as part of its programming.  
PAC Announces 2024-2025 Spotlight Series
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 24 - Sunday, June 30.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
As a city manager, father and community member — the safety of Santa Clarita residents will always be my top priority - especially on the roads.
Ken Striplin | Enhancing Safety, Efficiency in Our Community
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is set to roll out a fresh, data-oriented strategy aimed at curtailing crime throughout L.A. County.
LASD Rolls Out New Crime Strategy Unit
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath have sent an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to continue funding the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations hand crews who currently help the Los Angeles County Fire Department tackle wildland fires.
Supes Urge Newsom Not to Cut L.A. County Inmate Firefighting Crews
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Give the gift of life, an upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The blood drive will be held in Cedar Hall.
June 28: City Hosts Blood Drive at The Centre
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites local schools and nonprofits to submit a proposal outlining a project that can benefit from volunteer support as part of Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. that includes a host of issues including assessments, taxes, fees and budgets in addition to continued hearings on the Town Center Specific Plan.
June 25: City Council Meets on Open Space, Budget, Town Center Specific Plan
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, "An Evening of Absurdity" will run July 12-21 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic advisory for daytime lane closures at Copper Hill and Rio Norte Drive beginning Monday, June 24.
June 24: Traffic Advisory Lane Closures Copper Hill/Rio Norte Drive
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita will celebrate this year's Fourth of July with the Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club's pancake breakfast, Santa Clarita Valley Parade Committee's Fourth of July Parade and city of Santa Clarita fireworks show.
Fourth of July Events in Santa Clarita
California Public Health Warns Consumers About Diamond Shruumz Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies, which contain a proprietary mushroom blend. These products, known as microdose products, have led to multiple illnesses and hospitalizations in 16 states, including at least one poisoning in California.
California Public Health Warns Consumers About Diamond Shruumz Products
June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will hold the inaugural Girls and Women’s Three-on-Three Hockey Tournament on Saturday, June 22.
June 22: The Cube Hosts Inaugural Girls, Women’s Hockey Tourney
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Join Santa Clarita's oldest and largest running event, the 40th annual Independence Day Classic, Thursday July 4, from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 4: Independence Day Classic
June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 8 a.m.
June 26: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
Post Fire 61 Percent Contained, Pyramid Lake Remains Closed
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 61% contained. This latest CAL FIRE update was issued at 7:44 a.m. on Friday, June 21.
Post Fire 61 Percent Contained, Pyramid Lake Remains Closed
SCVNews.com