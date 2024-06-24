Inside Weather



Calendar Today in

S.C.V. History 1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [

- Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [ story

Santa Clarita’s Abbey Weitzeil Qualifies for Paris Olympic Team Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS Eleven additional athletes claimed spots on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, including Saugus High School alumna Abbey Weitzeil, on night eight of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming presented by Lilly, in Indianapolis, Ind. Weitzeil placed third in the Women’s 50m Freestyle semifinal with a time of 24.48. Here is the full list of the additional swimmers who qualified Sunday – Erika Connolly (Modesto, Calif./Tennessee Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay – Ryan Held (Springfield, Ill./New York Athletic Club) in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay – Keaton Jones (Gilbert, Ariz./Swim Neptune) in the men’s 200m backstroke – Chase Kalisz (Baltimore, Md./Longhorn Aquatics) in the men’s 400m individual medley – Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club) in the men’s 200m breaststroke – Anna Peplowski (Germantown Hills, Ill./Indiana Swim Club) in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay – Charlie Swanson (Richmond, Va./NOVA of Virginia) in the men’s 100m breaststroke – Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming) in the men’s 200m butterfly – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics) in the women’s 200m individual medley – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics) in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay – Luke Whitlock (Noblesville, Ind./Fishers Area Swimming Tigers) in the men’s 800m freestyle USA Swimming has named 44 pool and open water athletes to the team through eight nights of competition. View all athletes here. Please visit the Trials Media Hub for more information – including transcripts of nightly press conferences. Men’s 100m Butterfly – FINAL 1 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 50.19 2 – Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 50.80 3 – Dare Rose (Jersey City, N.J./California Aquatics), 50.84 Dressel on the most impressive events during the meet: “I think the men’s 100 free. I think that has been one of the most impressive things I’ve seen. Thomas (Heilman) as well, 17-year-old making an Olympic Team. That’s unheard of. But I think seeing Thomas and six guys go under 48 (in the 100m freestyle) is one of the most impressive things I’ve seen on the men’s side at this swim meet.” Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal 1 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 24.06 2 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 24.09 3 – Abbey Weitzeil (Santa Clarita, Calif./California Aquatics), 24.48 Women’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL 1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:06.79 2 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:07.86 3 – Isabel Ivey (Gainsville, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 2:10.09 Douglass on looking ahead to Paris: “I feel like back in 2021 the goal was to make the team, and I feel like this time around, the whole year, making the team was part of the process. But we have bigger goals that we want to accomplish in Paris.” Walsh on making her second Olympic Team: “We’re definitely more than prepared to go to Paris, and we know what it takes to be able to bounce back after this very emotional and long meet…and get ready for our second nine-day meet of the year, so that’s great. I think Kate (Douglass) and I would say having been NCAA swimmers for a while, we’re definitely used to the back-to-back nature of championship meets. So, I don’t think that’s something either of us are too concerned about, but we’re excited to be heading (to Paris) with Team USA and our head coach, Todd DeSorbo, as the women’s head coach. I think he will do a great job getting the entire team on the same page.” Women’s 800m Freestyle – FINAL 1 – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club), 8:14.12 2 – Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala./New York Athletic Club), 8:20.71 3 – Jillian Cox (Vineland, N.J./Team Charlotte Swimming), 8:22.97 Ledecky on her fourth consecutive Trials victory in the 800m freestyle: “I’m happy to have gotten the job done here in Indy tonight and this week. It was a thrill to race in front of this crowd all week, and of course tonight to reminisce a bit on 12 years ago when my international career got kickstarted by that 800 in Omaha.” Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious

Like this: Like Loading... Related Comment On This Story