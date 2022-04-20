Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Businesses and artists are invited to collaborate to display artwork in local establishments through the city of Santa Clarita’s newest art program, “Places with Spaces.”

The city’s Arts division has announced the launch of a new program to assist businesses across all industries in finding their perfect artist match (or matches) to exhibit artwork in their establishment.

Applications for both businesses and artists may be completed online at Places with Spaces.

Santa Clarita businesses: Looking for original artwork to adorn the walls of your establishment?

Artists: Looking to expand the reach of your artwork and attract new potential buyers?

Applications are now open to join the city of Santa Clarita’s new Places with Spaces program.

The process is simple:

— The City of Santa Clarita will serve as a liaison (or matchmaker) for businesses and artists.

— Businesses will choose from the participating artist portfolio for their next exhibit.

— The city will connect both parties creating an art and business relationship.

Places with Spaces is currently in the process of building a resident and non-resident portfolio. Artists are invited from outside the Santa Clarita Valley as long as they are within driving distance to manage their installations in person, artwork cannot be shipped. Businesses are welcome to apply that are located within Santa Clarita only.

Learn more about the Places with Spaces program by contacting Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

