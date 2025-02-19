Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’

The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’ by Zoraida Córdova.

This extraordinary, magical realist tale promises to captivate readers with its deep family secrets, hidden legacies and a journey that spans generations. The One Story One City program will bring our community together to explore these themes through shared reading experiences, discussions and a variety of immersive events.

In ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,’ readers are introduced to the Montoya family, who have lived with unanswered questions about their matriarch, Orquídea Divina. When Orquídea invites her descendants to her funeral to collect their inheritance, they are thrust into a world of magic, mystery and danger. Instead of finding answers, they are left with even more questions when Orquídea transforms into a ceiba tree, leaving behind a legacy that unfolds in unexpected ways.

As her descendants navigate their newfound powers and unravel the truth behind Orquídea’s inheritance, they must also confront a hidden threat that seeks to destroy them. Their journey takes them to Ecuador, where Orquídea’s buried secrets await.

Throughout the month of March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host a series of events inspired by the novel’s captivating world. From themed crafts and discussions to activities that bring the story’s magical realism to life, this year’s program offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the mystery of Orquídea Divina’s legacy. Join us for exciting events, including an exclusive Q&A with author Zoraida Córdova.

Another exciting event you won’t want to miss is the mystical art of Rose Reading, where expert Matt Bruce will demonstrate this unique practice of blending intuition and plant symbolism, offering a glimpse into the magic that ties the natural world to our stories.

Get your copy of ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’ at any Santa Clarita Public Library Branch – available in print, eBook and eAudio formats. Join the conversation on social media using #OSOC2025 and share your thoughts on this year’s book. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OSOC and experience the magic of ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina!’

