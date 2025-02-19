header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
| Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’ by Zoraida Córdova.

This extraordinary, magical realist tale promises to captivate readers with its deep family secrets, hidden legacies and a journey that spans generations. The One Story One City program will bring our community together to explore these themes through shared reading experiences, discussions and a variety of immersive events.

In ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina,’ readers are introduced to the Montoya family, who have lived with unanswered questions about their matriarch, Orquídea Divina. When Orquídea invites her descendants to her funeral to collect their inheritance, they are thrust into a world of magic, mystery and danger. Instead of finding answers, they are left with even more questions when Orquídea transforms into a ceiba tree, leaving behind a legacy that unfolds in unexpected ways.

As her descendants navigate their newfound powers and unravel the truth behind Orquídea’s inheritance, they must also confront a hidden threat that seeks to destroy them. Their journey takes them to Ecuador, where Orquídea’s buried secrets await.

Throughout the month of March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host a series of events inspired by the novel’s captivating world. From themed crafts and discussions to activities that bring the story’s magical realism to life, this year’s program offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the mystery of Orquídea Divina’s legacy. Join us for exciting events, including an exclusive Q&A with author Zoraida Córdova.

Another exciting event you won’t want to miss is the mystical art of Rose Reading, where expert Matt Bruce will demonstrate this unique practice of blending intuition and plant symbolism, offering a glimpse into the magic that ties the natural world to our stories.

Get your copy of ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’ at any Santa Clarita Public Library Branch – available in print, eBook and eAudio formats. Join the conversation on social media using #OSOC2025 and share your thoughts on this year’s book. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OSOC and experience the magic of ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina!’
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’

Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV

Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility

Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee

Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Leaders from across L.A. County gathered at the El Rio Community School in Lincoln Heights on Tuesday night to kick off the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Kicks Off in L.A. County
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to announce this year’s selection for the One Story One City program – 'The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina' by Zoraida Córdova.
Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program Returns with ‘The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
From Malibu to the South Bay, winter storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, as well as charred silt and sediment, from recent wildfires onto Los Angeles County beaches.
Debris Cleanup, Sediment Testing Ongoing at L.A. County Beaches
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
California Institute of the Arts presents "Work From Home," a postgrad group show Feb. 22-March 22 at The Reef LA.
CalArts Exhibit ‘Work From Home’ at The Reef LA
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
Joshua trees are only pollinated by yucca moths, but how do the moths know when it is time to pollinate? That is what Pryce Millikin, a California State University, Northridge biology graduate student, is trying to figure out, and he’s asking the public to help.
CSUN Master’s Student Asks Public Help to Collect Joshua Tree Data
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
SCVNews.com