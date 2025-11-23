header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
| Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
Pacific Lock Co

Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK’s “PL951” High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.

The “PL951” is no ordinary loc, it is a $1,000 military-grade padlock. The commercial version sells for more than $3,000. Officially qualified by the Department of War, it is designed to protect nuclear weapons systems, arms rooms and government labs.

Built from corrosion-resistant stainless steel and precision-engineered components, the “PL951” is made to perform under extreme conditions from deep freeze to searing heat to brute force attacks. Its advanced cylinder technology delivers exceptional resistance to picking, drilling and chemical attacks, ensuring uncompromising protection. The restricted keyway means unauthorized duplication is a federal felony under 18 U.S.C. §1386.

PACLOCK shipped its first production lot of 2,000 “PL951” units for the U.S. military on Oct. 28, 2025, more than four months ahead of schedule.

PACLOCK’s achievement breaks a decades-long monopoly on the high-security padlock and fills a critical void when the government’s prior supplier seemingly failed to deliver any units between 2021 and 2024.

During that time, bases were left without the locks needed to properly secure sensitive sites.

PACLOCK is stepping in with its U.S.-based production, faster lead times and longstanding reliability.

With this approval, PACLOCK becomes the first and only U.S. manufacturer certified to produce all three grades of military padlocks:

High Security: “PL951” High-Security Padlock

Medium Security: General Field Service Padlock

Low Security: Standard Issue Padlock

PACLOCK’s military padlock division creates jobs in Santa Clarita and supports veterans and employees with disabilities.

“The Department of War’s approval of the ‘PL951′ isn’t just a milestone for PACLOCK, it’s a milestone for national security. For too long, warfighters went without the locks they needed to secure sensitive sites. Today, a family-run business in Santa Clarita has stepped up to close that gap, proving that small-business manufacturing can deliver quickly, reliably and with uncompromising quality,” said Greg Waugh, PACLOCK President and CEO.

Founded in 1997, PACLOCK is a woman-owned and veteran-led padlock manufacturer headquartered in Santa Clarita. The company offers one of the industry’s broadest padlock portfolios, supporting locksmiths, enterprises and security professionals worldwide. With roughly 15% of its workforce made up of employees with disabilities, PACLOCK shows how inclusive, local manufacturing strengthens both community and national security.

For more information, visit PACLOCK.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVNews.com