Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center Joins Bissell’s Nationwide Empty the Shelters Event

Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters the nation’s largest funded adoption event returns this fall from Oct. 1–15 with over 300 shelters, including the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center.

Santa Paula Animal Rescue Shelter is located at 705 E. Santa Barbara St., Santa Paula, CA 93060.

The event will be held in 40 states including participating shelters across the Los Angeles area.

Summer is one of the most challenging times for animal shelters, with intakes rising due to seasonal surrenders, unplanned litters and staffing shortages. This lifesaving initiative, hosted in partnership with over 300 animal shelters across 40 states, makes adoption more affordable for families by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $70 or less. Since 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 360,000 pets find loving homes across the U.S. and Canada.

Bissell Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, partners with animal welfare organizations by reimbursing adoption fees so that adopters pay $70 or less. Every pet is spay/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, ready to go from kennel to couch.

“Shelters continue to struggle in 2025, with more pets entering than leaving. But together, we have the power to change the story,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Our National Empty the Shelters events bring attention to the pets of every breed, size and type waiting in shelters across the country. Each adoption gives a pet a second chance, eases the burden on shelters and inspires more people to get involved. When you adopt, you become part of a lifesaving movement.”

Each shelter has its own process, contact them directly for applications, adoptable pets and event hours.

Bissell Pet Foundation does not operate a shelter or offer individual pet grants.

For more information on Bissell Pet Foundation or to find the closest shelter participating, visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters/

For more information on Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center visit, https://santapaulaarc.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...