Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers

Looking for local volunteer opportunities? Santa’s Helpers, a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita, is in need of volunteers to help wrap gifts for underprivileged kids in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The wrapping will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., at the Valencia Town Center.
Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita – a membership-based nonprofit benefiting underprivileged children (newborn to 18 years) in the Santa Clarita Valley. With support of local businesses and community members, the Jaycees (as JCI Santa Clarita members are more affectionately known) collect, sort, and wrap toys collected.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted,” that premiered Monday.
Three William S. Hart Union High School District junior high science teachers are now “Stratonauts” as they flew with scientists from around the world on board NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
Ahead of the long holiday school break, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), AAA and families who have lost loved ones to street racing gathered to remind the public of the dangers of illegal street racing, as well as highlight a new law.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita now through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
