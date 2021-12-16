header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
| Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Santa's Helpers

Looking for local volunteer opportunities? Santa’s Helpers, a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita, is in need of volunteers to help wrap gifts for underprivileged kids in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The wrapping will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., at the Valencia Town Center.

Click [here] to sign up.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sharlene.duzick.

About Santa’s Helpers:

Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita – a membership-based nonprofit benefiting underprivileged children (newborn to 18 years) in the Santa Clarita Valley. With support of local businesses and community members, the Jaycees (as JCI Santa Clarita members are more affectionately known) collect, sort, and wrap toys collected.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers

Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
FULL STORY...

Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting

Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
FULL STORY...

Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event

Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
On Dec. 4, people from across the country joined Bridge to Home for its annual fundraiser, Soup for the Soul.
FULL STORY...

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Cajun's Aviation Dream is now accepting applications for the 2022 EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp through Jan. 31, 2022.
FULL STORY...

Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations

Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Looking for local volunteer opportunities?
Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board Members held their annual Organizational Meeting on Monday.
Castaic Union Holds Annual Organizational Meeting
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
Barger’s $1M Discretionary Fund Increases Public Safety
Today in SCV History (Dec. 16)
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of three additional cases of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).  
L.A. Public Health Reports Three Additional Omicron Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 19 new deaths and 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,970 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Addresses Vaccine Equity
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
During their Dec. 14 meeting the Saugus Union School District Governing Board confirmed their 2022 meeting calendar and elected officers.
SUSD Board Reveals 2022 Calendar, Board Positions
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
City Installs Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Traffic Light Backup Power
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
The California Department of Public Health is hosting a week of action to strongly encourage Californians to take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. 
California Public Health Holds Week of Action to Help Prevent Winter Surge
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Marathon is returning and is look for any who would volunteer their time to help make it the best marathon so far. 
2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Seeks Volunteers
Valencia Based Lief Labs Raises Money To Help Axe ALS
The Valencia based dietary supplement manufacturer, Leif Labs, has partnered with Axe ALS, raising nearly $8,000 to provide valuable nutritional supplements to support those with ALS. 
Valencia Based Lief Labs Raises Money To Help Axe ALS
Today in SCV History (Dec. 15)
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Princess Cruises Officially Names Enchanted Princess in ‘Our World, Enchanted’
Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted,” that premiered Monday.
Princess Cruises Officially Names Enchanted Princess in ‘Our World, Enchanted’
Three Hart District Teachers Fly on NASA Mission
Three William S. Hart Union High School District junior high science teachers are now “Stratonauts” as they flew with scientists from around the world on board NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
Three Hart District Teachers Fly on NASA Mission
New Law Set to Crackdown on Illegal Street Racing, Sideshows
Ahead of the long holiday school break, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), AAA and families who have lost loved ones to street racing gathered to remind the public of the dangers of illegal street racing, as well as highlight a new law.
New Law Set to Crackdown on Illegal Street Racing, Sideshows
Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event
On Dec. 4, people from across the country joined Bridge to Home for its annual fundraiser, Soup for the Soul.
Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 187th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 187th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases
Kanika Mapp Named New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District unanimously approved the appointment of Kanika Mapp as the newest assistant principal at West Ranch High School.
Kanika Mapp Named New Assistant Principal at West Ranch High School
COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp
Cajun's Aviation Dream is now accepting applications for the 2022 EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp through Jan. 31, 2022.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Accepting Applications for EAA Advanced Air Academy Summer Camp
Dec. 14-18: County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita now through Saturday as wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
Dec. 14-18: County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.
Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Today in SCV History (Dec. 14)
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
Variant Spike Prompts State to Reimpose Indoor Mask Mandate
(CN) — California will once again require both vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks in indoor settings starting Dec. 15 through at least Jan. 15.
Variant Spike Prompts State to Reimpose Indoor Mask Mandate
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: