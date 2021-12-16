Santa’s Helpers in Need of Gift Wrap Volunteers

Looking for local volunteer opportunities? Santa’s Helpers, a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita, is in need of volunteers to help wrap gifts for underprivileged kids in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The wrapping will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., at the Valencia Town Center.

Click [here] to sign up.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sharlene.duzick.

About Santa’s Helpers:

Santa’s Helpers is a holiday toy drive and holiday experience coordinated by JCI Santa Clarita – a membership-based nonprofit benefiting underprivileged children (newborn to 18 years) in the Santa Clarita Valley. With support of local businesses and community members, the Jaycees (as JCI Santa Clarita members are more affectionately known) collect, sort, and wrap toys collected.

