Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.

“We are pleased to officially appoint Ms. Silva to lead our facilities team,” said Hart Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Sarah possesses a unique skillset and a history of working successfully on our district’s projects in a former role. Furthermore, as a long-time Santa Clarita resident and future Hart District parent, Sarah is personally invested in ensuring our schools are safe, modern and optimal learning environments for every student.”

Silva began her career in facilities and construction as a Field Coordinator and Construction Estimator with Gangi Builders, Inc., in 2004. After her time with Gangi, she worked as a Project/Contracts Manager with Lundgren Management starting in 2015 and has held the position of Director of Facilities with St. Annes Family Services in Los Angeles.

Silva has a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Northridge.

She officially begins her new position on Dec. 8.

