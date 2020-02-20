Saugus Board Chief Julie Olsen Will Not Seek Re-election

Saugus Union board president Julie Olsen announced during Tuesday’s board meeting that she will not seek re-election in 2020.

Olsen’s announcement referenced plans to relocate her family next year, in light of her father’s recent diagnosis with stage four cancer.

Olsen was elected in 2016 to represent Trustee Area 3 and is serving her second rotation as the board’s president. Addressing the audience, she highlighted some of the positive changes the board has accomplished so far during her tenure.

“I’m very proud to be a part of a team that’s accomplished so much these past few years. We’ve taken bold steps to improve the district culture for students and staff. We’ve reduced deficit spending. We were the first to approve and bring a Dual Language Immersion program to the Santa Clarita Valley, and we’ve initiated many more innovative programs that are on the way. We’ve leveraged community supported Measure EE funds to complete, and initiate an unprecedented number of school modernization and safety improvements.”

However, the work Olsen says she’s most proud of are the district’s changes around instructional strategies and practices and increased focus on social-emotional learning.

“We’ve empowered and equipped educators to utilize more innovative and effective teaching strategies and collaborative practices proven to increase student achievement and resilience,” she said. “We’re making important investments in staff professional development and professional learning communities. We’re improving early literacy screening and intervention, and increasing counseling resources for students, and more.”

While her four-year term will end in December, Olsen said she will continue to be a committed trustee: “There’s still much work to be done and I’m committed to continuing this work with you through the end of my term.”

Olsen encouraged eligible community members to consider running for the seat in November, emphasizing that the school board is a nonpartisan position and that she’d be happy to meet with anyone considering running.

“What is most important is being committed to putting students’ needs first and being willing to learn the role and work as a team as good stewards of the community’s resources for the benefit of the students we serve,” Olsen said.