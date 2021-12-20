Saugus Dance Team Fundraiser Offers Gift Wrapping at Kohl’s

The Saugus High School Dance Team is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser to assist Santa Clarita families with last minute wrapping of holiday gifts.

In exchange for donations members of the dance team will carefully wrap all your gifts to place under your tree.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit team programs. They ask everyone to “bring us your unwrapped gifts and let us do the work.”

Saugus High School Dance Team Gift Wrapping offered in front of Kohl’s at the Valencia Crossroads shopping mall, 24200 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, 91355.

Gift wrapping available:

Dec. 20-23 noon- 9:00 p.m.

Dec. 24 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

