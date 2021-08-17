header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
| Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Back to School
Kian Hernandez, front, approaches the gate of Bridgeport Elementarty after waiting in line with other students getting ready to check in for the first day of the new school year Tuesday morning. August 10, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.

Both school districts said they learned about new self-reported cases over the weekend or early Monday morning and were following the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines.

In addition to the cases previously reported last week involving the Castaic and West Ranch high schools’ cheer teams, Hart district officials said they learned Monday about another self-reported case at Castaic High — but on the baseball team.

“A Castaic High baseball player tested positive over the weekend,” Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the Hart district, said on Monday. “The school was notified of the positive result today (Monday). Players who were considered close contacts on Friday were notified as soon as possible.”

Citing the need to protect the students’ and families’ privacy, Saugus Union officials declined to identify their schools where each case was reported. However, they did confirm that over the weekend and early Monday morning that one case at each school site had been identified.

“In each case we have followed our protocols, notified potential close contacts, and quarantined appropriately,” said Saugus Union Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “In two situations, we have closed classrooms in an abundance of caution, but these are at two separate schools.”

Because LADPH guidelines stipulate that all exposed students and employees who are not fully vaccinated must self-quarantine if exposed through close contact, and the Saugus Union students exposed are not old enough yet to be eligible for the vaccination, Hawkins said the approximately 56 total students in the two classrooms would be asked to participate in an independent study from home for 10 days in order to allow for self-quarantining and symptom monitoring.

There are exceptions to the 10-day quarantine rule for unvaccinated students and teachers if there are asymptomatic. To view the guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3iUxZtz.

“All situations have been where symptoms occurred outside of school, but individuals were on campus during the two days prior to the symptoms occurring,” said Hawkins. “In reviewing each situation’s contact tracing, it was determined that the initial case exposure occurred outside of the school campus.”

“Grade-level assignments and activities will be available to students to allow them to maintain learning while also ensuring their health and safety,” Hawkins said. “Because we must ensure appropriate health protocols are followed, SUSD takes the recommended cautions outlined by LADPH in sending students and staff home for testing and quarantine, possible classroom closures, and possible school closures, if recommended by LADPH.”

Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the Hart district, said because some of the contacts of the one case at Castaic High may be old enough to have been vaccinated, some will be required to self-quarantine while others may not.

Caldwell explained the LADPH defines a “close contact” as someone who in the last 24 hours was within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A person can have also had close contact if they were having unprotected contact (such as being coughed or sneezed on without a mask).

“A case is considered to be infectious from two days before their symptoms first appeared until the time they are no longer required to be isolated,” reads the DPH guidelines. “A person with a positive COVID-19 test but no symptoms is considered infectious from 2 days before their test was taken until 10 days after their test.”

“Asymptomatic persons who are fully vaccinated and who are a close contact to a confirmed case are recommended to test for COVID-19 as a result of their exposure but are not required to quarantine,” LADPH code reads. “However, they should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure.”

Because of the vaccination status stipulations, Caldwell did not have an exact number of players who were considered close contacts Friday, which would require self-quarantine at home. He also said that contacts of contacts are not considered contagious.

Two of the current 716 students at Castaic High have reported a positive test in the last 14 days, according to the district’s website. A total of 15 cases have been reported at the school since Oct. 1, 2020. One staff member has reported a positive test in the last 14 days and three had been reported since Oct. 1, 2020.

Kuhlman said over the weekend that the West Ranch and Castaic cheer camp cases previously reported had been associated with the Indian Wells cheer camp, and that the students involved had “largely completed their quarantine period already.”

Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pyramid Lake due to a possible drowning Monday.
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Mitchell adobe
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 3rd Dose for COVID Vaccine Approved for Certain Immunocompromised Residents; SCV Cases Total 31,541
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 19 new deaths and 3,810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,588 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, L.A. County will begin administering third doses to those who qualify tomorrow.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 3rd Dose for COVID Vaccine Approved for Certain Immunocompromised Residents; SCV Cases Total 31,541
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are looking into a video that was posted to social media early Friday morning of an alleged abduction near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Social Media Video of Alleged Abduction
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway
County Extends Heat Alert for SCV Through Sunday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Sunday, Aug. 15.
County Extends Heat Alert for SCV Through Sunday
Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements
Investigation Continues into July Shooting in Valencia Connected to LASD Sergeant
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Investigation Continues into July Shooting in Valencia Connected to LASD Sergeant
LAC+USC Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
The LAC+USC Medical Center is seeking the public's help in identifying an unidentified male patient who was found near the downtown area in Los Angeles.
LAC+USC Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Patient
Voters to Receive Mail-In Ballots for Recall Election by Monday
Most voters will receive their mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election by Monday, Aug. 16, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office.
Voters to Receive Mail-In Ballots for Recall Election by Monday
Local School Districts React to Vaccine, Testing Mandate for Staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
Local School Districts React to Vaccine, Testing Mandate for Staff
More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
%d bloggers like this: