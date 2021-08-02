Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
It was the second medal of these Olympics for Weitzeil, 24, who also won bronze in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay on the opening weekend of competition.
Swimming in the final leg of the medley relay, Weitzeil and Australia’s Cate Campbell engaged in a neck-and-neck sprint to the finish in which both teams broke the previous Olympic record for the event. Campbell edged Weitzeil by just 0.13 seconds at the finish.
Weitzel also qualified for the finals in both of her individual events, finishing eighth in the 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter freestyle. And, she swam in the qualifying heat for the 100-meter mixed medley relay — in which each team featured two men and two women — and the U.S. team qualified for the final. She did not swim in the final, in which the team placed fifth.
With her gold and silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Weitzeil now has a total of four Olympic medals.
Men’s volleyball
The Olympics ended after pool play for U.S. men’s volleyball, including team members David Smith, a three-time Olympian and Saugus High graduate, and Kyle Ensing, a first-time Olympian and Valencia High graduate.
The U.S. team completed pool play with a straight-set loss to Argentina, ending the Olympics with a 2-3 record and one win short of making it to the quarterfinals.
Allyson Felix
With swimming and softball competitions completed, and the U.S. men’s volleyball team eliminated, runner Allyson Felix is the lone remaining Olympian from the Santa Clarita Valley who will be competing in the final week of the Tokyo Olympics.
Felix is entered in both the women’s 400-meter and the women’s 4×400 relay. Individual heat races begin Tuesday in Tokyo — Monday night prime time in the U.S. — and Felix’s specific heat has not yet been posted. There are six scheduled heat races.
Heats in the 4×400 relay are scheduled Thursday and the 4×400 final is scheduled Saturday.
Felix, 35, enters the Tokyo Olympics tied with Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey as the most decorated woman in track and field Olympics history, with nine total medals spanning four previous Olympics.
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
College of the Canyons has received a $74,707 Campus as a Living Lab (CALL) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar on Thursday for local educational agencies (LEAs) and education partners to lead a discussion on how schools can use new state and federal funding to invest in strategies that will facilitate a safe and impactful return to in-person learning.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 17 new deaths, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley and 3,248 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,772 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.
