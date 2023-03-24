saugus High band 2022

Saugus High Band, Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 24, 2023

By Press Release

The 2023 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 to help support the program as well as the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.

The band is partnering with Snap-raise for the online fundraiser.

“Donations will go towards the entire Saugus Band and Color Guard program. Also The Color Guard needs a new tarp for their competition season,” said Rodrigo Del Rio, a student and member of the band.

The fundraiser runs through April 20.

Click here to donate to the Saugus high School Band and Color Guard.

The Saugus High School marching band has also been invited to perform in the 2023 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. and is raising funds to help defray costs of the trip. To donate for the Washington D.C. trip click here.

