Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser

Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school’s music program.

Clothes for Cash will be held Saturdays, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 at 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Southwest corner of the Saugus High School Parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups.

Saugus Instrumental Music is honored to invite our community to help those in need by collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation.

Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable. Please note that while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very successful fundraiser for the Saugus High School Instrumental Music program.

You will be provided with a donation letter for your tax purposes; please make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items.

Please direct any questions to your Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Ricki Chilvers by email at VP@saugusband.com.

Can’t attend the fundraising event? Make a tax-deductible donation to Saugus Instrumental Music at saugusband.com/donate.

Or send check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club

Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard

PO Box 801211

Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211

Follow Saugus Instrumental Music on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marchingcenturions.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/saugusmusic.

