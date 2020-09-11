Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers

The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.

Despite the cancellation of normal competitions and other performances due to COVID-19 restrictions, funds are needed in order to clean and repair and/or purchase new instruments and equipment for the students to use at home during the online schooling format.

The program is also raising money toward the purchase of new uniforms.

A restaurant fundraiser will be held at Telly’s Charburgers, located at 19354 Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, on Wednesday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Telly’s will donate 20% of the orders when you mention the Saugus Band and Color Guard fundraiser and present the fundraiser flyer.

Another way the public can support the program is by participating in the Clothes 4 Cash Drive taking place through November 18.

The items must be in gently used condition. Acceptable items are clothing, shoes, sandals, belts, handbags, backpacks, towels, sheets, blankets, bedspreads, curtains and linens.

The items can be dropped off at the Saugus High School parking lot at 21900 Centurion Way, behind the tennis courts, every Wednesday through November 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Questions regarding either fundraiser should be directed to Brian Post at 661-673-6565 or saugusbandboostervicepres@gmail.com.