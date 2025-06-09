Saugus High School Cash 4 Clothes Fundraiser

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Saturdays, June 14, 21, July 12, 19 and Aug. 16 at Saugus High School.

The event will take place at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 near the tennis courts.

Proceeds will help the Instrumental Music Program:

Purchase new instruments.

Repair instruments.

Fund student scholarships for summer band camp.

Fund competitions.

Many other benefits for student musicians and colorguard.

The Santa Clarita community is invited to join the Instrumental Music Program to help the student colorguard and musicians. We will be collecting lightly used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation.

Please note that while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very important fundraiser for the Saugus marching band and guard program.

Remember, any donations are tax deductible.

All those who donate will be provided with a donation letter for tax purposes, please make sure to provide contact information when items are dropped off.

For more information or questions visit saugusband.com.

