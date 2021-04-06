Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association’s 2021 Scholarship Award winners.

First place winner of $1,000 was awarded to Erica Lim of Saugus High for her digital painting, “Sunset.” Her pencil drawings of animals and intricate digital art point to her interest in animation. She has been accepted to a few California State Universities.

Second place winner of $750 is Olivia Bates of West Ranch High. She will continue her art education at either Rochester Institute of Technology for Industrial Design, or U.C. Davis. Her acrylic paint in pen and ink, entitled “Unsatiable Need” can be seen below.

“Those student artists who are continuing their education in art, which is part of the criteria, along with talent, were judged for an award,” says Laurie Morgan, Scholarship Chair.

Scholarship Committee includes Laurie Morgan, Meressa Naftulin, Margaret Raab and Gloria Cassidy.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

