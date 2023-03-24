Saugus High Theater Students Capture Six Awards at Festival

Saugus High School theater students competed against 35 schools from across Southern California at the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department High School Theatre Festival on March 17-18 in Fullerton. Saugus students placed first or second in every category winning six awards.

The theater students earned the following awards:

First place Musical Theater for “Little Shop of Horrors” with Griffen Bebee as Seymour, Elaina Trousdale as Audrey and Samantha Allen as soloist.

First place Contemporary Comedy for “POTUS” with Siena Currid as Harriette, Elaina Trousdale as Jean, Katie Sutherland as Margaret and Julia Cunningham as Stephanie.

Second place Modern Dramatic Ensemble for “Little Women” with Ashlyn Deforest as Jo, Hayley Noyes as Meg, Eden Rubsamen as Amy, Audrey Reickhoff as Beth and Abby Thomas as Marmee.

Second place Classical Ensemble for “King Lear” with Holly Van Puyvelde as Lear, Jamie Lee Hyde as Cordelia, Kate Eng as Goneril, Helena Perez as Regan, Sebastian Nino-Oviedo as France and Jackson Roth as Burgundy.

Second place Contemporary Dramatic Ensemble for “Take Me Out” with Griffen Bebee as Kippy, Finn Franti as Darren, Evan Dodgen as Shane, Jayden Arias as Toddy and Matthew Retamozo as Jason.

Second place Acting for Film for “Marriage Story” with Jamie Lee Hyde as Nicole and Finn Franti as Charlie.

