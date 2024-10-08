header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 8
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
| Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
Saugus high school band awards

After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.

The temperature in Southern California this past week was not the only thing heating up, the Marching Centurions from Saugus High School started the season with a hot streak of their own.

As a first time participant in the Downey Field Tournament, hosted by Downey High School, the Marching Centurions performed their show entitled “To Boldly Go” before 11 competing schools and to the cheers of 1,000 fans. The panel of adjudicators agreed that “To Boldly Go” was the top performance of the tournament.

Hardware began piling up with a first place score for the Centurion percussionists. Saugus’award winning color guard earned the High Auxiliary award, as the highest scoring color guard performance of the evening.

The Marching Centurions were then announced as the first place winner in their division.

To cap off the evening, the Marching Centurions won the High Visual Effect award for the performance of “To Boldly Go,” and honored with the Tournament Sweepstakes award, with the highest overall score out of all competing bands.

The talley of awards earned at the Downey Field Tournament held Saturday, Oct. 5

Tournament Sweepstakes

High Visual Effect

High Auxiliary

Percussion – 1st Place

4A Division – 1st Place

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will perform at their second tournament of the season on Saturday, Oct.19, at Moorpark High School and then locally at Hart Rampage at College of the Canyons on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For more information on the Saugus High School Marching Centurions visit www.saugusband.com.

Saugus Marching Centurions Group
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards

Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting

Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal

Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 12: Hart High Dance Team Hosts Youth Clinic

Oct. 12: Hart High Dance Team Hosts Youth Clinic
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The award-winning Hart High School dance team is hosting a youth clinic on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18 and no previous dance experience is required.
FULL STORY...

SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting

SUSD Postpones Asset Management Committee Meeting
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show – and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently completed a water service line inventory within its service area to document the material of the water service pipeline and fittings that come from the water meter to just outside of homes and businesses.
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
SCVNews.com