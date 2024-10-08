Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards

After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.

The temperature in Southern California this past week was not the only thing heating up, the Marching Centurions from Saugus High School started the season with a hot streak of their own.

As a first time participant in the Downey Field Tournament, hosted by Downey High School, the Marching Centurions performed their show entitled “To Boldly Go” before 11 competing schools and to the cheers of 1,000 fans. The panel of adjudicators agreed that “To Boldly Go” was the top performance of the tournament.

Hardware began piling up with a first place score for the Centurion percussionists. Saugus’award winning color guard earned the High Auxiliary award, as the highest scoring color guard performance of the evening.

The Marching Centurions were then announced as the first place winner in their division.

To cap off the evening, the Marching Centurions won the High Visual Effect award for the performance of “To Boldly Go,” and honored with the Tournament Sweepstakes award, with the highest overall score out of all competing bands.

The talley of awards earned at the Downey Field Tournament held Saturday, Oct. 5

Tournament Sweepstakes

High Visual Effect

High Auxiliary

Percussion – 1st Place

4A Division – 1st Place

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will perform at their second tournament of the season on Saturday, Oct.19, at Moorpark High School and then locally at Hart Rampage at College of the Canyons on Saturday, Oct. 26.

For more information on the Saugus High School Marching Centurions visit www.saugusband.com.

