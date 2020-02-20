Saugus Minor Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure

A patient under the age of 18 in Saugus was transported via helicopter for medical treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a minor suffering from cardiac arrest at a residence on the 22100 block of Alamogordo Road just after 3:00 p.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

The call was initially for reports of a cardiac arrest, but was later confirmed to be for a seizure, Supervisor Leslie Lua added.

Once on the scene, paramedics administered CPR before requesting an air squad minutes after their arrival, Bennett added.

The minor was then taken to nearby Central Park to be airlifted by Copter 14.