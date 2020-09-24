header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
SUSD

Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.

The vote at last week’s board meeting was unanimous. It clears the way for district staff to begin the process of preparing a waiver for the L.A. County Department of Public Health to reopen schools within the district — but it won’t be submitted until the number of COVID-19 cases in the county declines, school officials said.

“The vote will get the ball rolling on the paperwork,” said Laura Arrowsmith, SUSD board president. “When the county opens the window for a broader opening of the schools, we want to be ready when they start accepting waivers.”

In order to obtain a waiver from Public Health, districts will be required to submit an application along with a letter from the superintendent, letters of support from unions or organizations that represent parents or teachers and a checklist of each school that would be reopening, including an acknowledgement of the health and safety protocols required by L.A. County.

Currently, the county is in the most restrictive tier of COVID-19 regulations set forth by the state. California Department of Public Health officials recommend counties to be under 200 cases per 100,000 residents before allowing schools to reopen.

The board also unanimously voted to allow on-campus, in-person services to high-need groups who can’t receive services via distance learning, after Public Health announced small groups of students can return if necessary. This includes students with special needs, English-learners and those with individual education plans, according to the district’s agenda.

The small cohorts of students were not able to exceed 12 students and two supervisors, according to the county’s guidelines.

“Out of the 15 schools in the district, only two are bringing in small cohorts of students,” said Arrowsmith. “They’re given face shields, masks, gowns and gloves. There’s the frequent handwashing, as well, since sinks are in kindergarten classrooms — and, of course, social distancing.”

Students in the small cohorts were able to return to school Monday.

“We’re working on contingency plans for when we’re able to apply for a waiver,” Arrowsmith said. “We don’t want to wait until the county approves for reopening, and then we start making plans. When they open that window we want to be prepared.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process

Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting

Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a virtual special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack

Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Students in the Newhall School District are expected to be able to continue virtual learning online this week after a ransomware attack on student and staff technology forced a pause in instruction.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools

Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
%d bloggers like this: