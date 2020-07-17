Savaikie Lays Flowers at Site of Son’s Death in Crash 5 Years Ago

Patrick Burrous and Teresa Savaikie place a candle next to a cross at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus on Thursday, July 16, 2020, for Wyatt Savaikie, who was killed at the location on July 16, 2015. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
On July 16, 2015, Teresa Savaikie looked up at a helicopter hovering low near her house and she said she knew. Her two sons had only left the house five minutes apart from each other.
She heard the helicopters, and she immediately felt shaky, she said.
“I just knew,” Savaikie said.
She would soon find out that her fears and motherly instinct had been correct. Her 14-year-old son Wyatt had been struck and killed by a speeding driver at the intersection of Seco Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads.
“It was just that quick and he was gone,” Savaikie said.
Now, five years later, as she has done every July 16, Savaikie returned with her boyfriend, Patrick Burrous, and laid flowers at the site where her son had been killed.
Teresa Savaikie places flowers at a roadside memorial for her son Wyatt on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Wyatt Savaikie was killed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus on July 16, 2015. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
In August 2016, 74-year-old Ralph Steger was sentenced to 60 days in Los Angeles County jail after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, speeding and running a red light.
Steger struck and killed Wyatt with his car heading 68 mph through the intersection while the boy was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.
Patrick Burrous on Thursday, July 16, 2020, prepares candles to be placed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus at a roadside memorial for Wyatt Savaikie who was killed at the location on July 16, 2015. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Savaikie says the monument she returns to year after year, now marked with a purple cross on the side of the road, is spreading awareness.
“My hope is that people will remember my son and, while they’re doing that, they’re a little bit more careful as they’re learning to drive or driving,” said Savaikie. “It just doesn’t go away, because you watch his friends reach their dreams and their milestones, learn how to drive … and my son doesn’t get to experience that, and it was all because they just couldn’t wait at a red light.”
“The biggest thing is to remember Wyatt and, in his memory, drive safely,” Savaikie added.
Cars pass by a cross which is part of a road-side memorial at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road in Saugus on Thursday, July 16, 2020, for Wyatt Savaikie who was killed at the location on July 16, 2015. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
As cases and hospitalizations rise, many residents believe they need to get tested for COVID-19. However, Los Angeles County health officials stress that not everyone needs to be tested and emphasize the basic ways individuals and businesses can and should protect themselves from this virus.
Residential and commercial tenants within the city of Santa Clarita affected by the pandemic have extended protection against evictions through Aug. 31, following a unanimous vote Tuesday by the City Council.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
(CN) — Some 1.3 million Americans, a population roughly the size of Dallas, Texas, filed for unemployment last week, making for a total of 32 million out-of-work Americans receiving jobless benefits, according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced they’ll have students, teachers and staff working online for the beginning of the school year this fall and, after a few weeks, decide whether to return to campus.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.