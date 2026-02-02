‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ Exhibit at Newhall Library

The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art,” by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.

The Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This exhibition features hyper-realistic charcoal drawings that spotlight endangered wildlife and invite viewers to reflect on humanity’s responsibility to protect the natural world.

Through meticulous detail and striking realism, Hakeem’s work captures wildlife not as illustrations, but as living beings deserving of care and preservation. By employing hyper-realism, his drawings often resemble photographs at first glance, an intentional approach that draws viewers closer and sparks deeper engagement with the subjects portrayed. Each piece encourages conversation not only about artistic technique, but about conservation, environmental loss and the urgent need to protect vulnerable species.

Hakeem’s mission extends beyond visual impact. Portions of artwork sales from the exhibition will benefit wildlife sanctuaries and conservation efforts, transforming each piece into both a work of fine art and a call to action. “I don’t see these animals as drawings,” Hakeem said, “I see them as real beings who cannot speak for themselves, and my work is a way to give them a voice.”

The image attached to this press release is titled “To Heaven” by Sherif Hakeem. To learn more about Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

