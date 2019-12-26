Say ‘Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020’ With Santa Clarita Arts Events

The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of end-of-the-year arts-related events, as well as the line-up that helps kick-off 2020. For more information, click on the links to each event.

Cracked Nuts! 2

Wolf Creek Brewery

(25108 Rye Canyon Loop)

December 26 – 29

“Cracked Nuts! 2: The Magic of Christmas” is an all-new family-friendly show featuring master illusionist Rod Raven as Rod the Elf. Join Rod and his assistant Phyllis on a hilarious and spellbinding journey that captures the innocence, wonder and magic of the holiday season. You’ll be delighted by gravity-defying phenoms, the juggling wizards of Hogsmeade and masters of magical mayhem in this all-ages holiday spectacle.

10 by 10: Variety Night

The MAIN

(24266 Main St.)

Jan. 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Join us for 10 by 10, the free monthly variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring 10 performers who each have 10 minutes to wow the audience with music, film, storytelling, magic, comedy and more! Every month is different; you never know what you will see on stage!

Thursday, Dec. 26, get ready for:

Comedy by James Pinchak

Storytelling from Emerson Dameron

Music from MJ LaVine

Comedy from Aidan Park

FILM “Sorry, Not Sorry”

Comedy from Brian Kiley

Magic from Liam Johnson

Music by Sarah Meeran Cave

Comedy by Judy Jean Kwon

and Kat High

Gift of Song Showcase Series

The MAIN

(24266 Main St.)

Jan. 5 – 6:00 p.m.

Join us for this cast of 19 of the SCV’s favorite voices as they share their gift of music in this special performance. Leslie Berra is doing what she does best: sharing the gift of song! The Gift of Song special concert supports Santa Clarita Shakespeare’s Educational Outreach Programs, providing free and low-cost programming for our local schools.

This performance will feature these amazing vocal talents:

Nikki Berra, Tammy Wurst Wohlfarth, Felice Fisher, Caitlin Thomas, Tom Lund, Shannon Bailey, Sam Hyde, Sally Hyde, Chloe Rodriguez, Emily Yago, Coleman Payne, Gabriella Roberts, JT Friedman, David Kenny, Alyssa Grant Kenny, Abbey Thomas, Camille Barilla, Emma Thomas and Nolan Bartol.

Coming soon!

One Story One City

March 2020

Every year, the Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program encourages discussion amongst residents and promotes reading through the celebration of one story during the month of March. The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce this year’s 2020 book selection is “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by author Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Events will be happening in Santa Clarita throughout the month of March, including an art exhibition in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall. Details of the month-long celebration will be coming soon to SantaClaritaArts.com.