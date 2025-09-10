SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires and Straight-line Winds

The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.

The disaster declaration covers the California counties of Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura.

Under this declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs including faith-based organizations with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.625% for PNPs with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Submit completed loan applications to the SBA no later than Oct. 8.

Like this: Like Loading...