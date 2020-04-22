[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
| Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
webinars for small business - | Photo: Intel Free Press/WMC

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of Small businesses on the Santa Clarita Valley.

Goal Setting: Tools and Resources for Small Businesses

Date: April 29
Day: Wednesday
Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Description:
Goal setting is important for small business owners at every stage of the business. Goal setting and the tracking process is important to keep moving forward and maintain success in the business. Goals should grow and change with your business, as you work to increase operational efficiency. This webinar will discuss a process to help define short and long term goals, and resources to help maximize the goal-setting process.

Click here to register.

* * * * *

Risk Management Basics for Small Businesses

Date: May 6
Day: Wednesday
Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Description:
Risk is an inherent part of being a business owner. It is important to identify risks and the vulnerability for each risk to help develop a contingency plan. Reckless leaders take reckless risks, prudent leaders take calculated risks. Risk Management is the “calculator” to help you manage risks and mitigate adverse outcomes. This webinar will provide some basics for Risk Management including identifying warning signs and elements for developing a Risk Management plan.

To register, click here.

* * * * *

Networking for Business: Tips for Building Rapport and Effective Networking

Date: May 13
Day: Wednesday
Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Description:
Businesses at every stage require investments – both in cash and through an in-kind support system. Networking for business can vary – publicizing your product/service, finding a mentor, seeking investment for your business, or discovering investment opportunities for your business or just to connect with other professionals. But, it always starts with building rapport and effective communication. This webinar will discuss networking strategies for quickly building rapport and establishing contacts with others in the community.

Click here to register.
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-22-2020 SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
04-22-2020 Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
04-21-2020 April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
04-21-2020 SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
04-20-2020 Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought
COVID-19 killed people in America weeks earlier than first thought, according to a new report citing confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.
CDC: COVID-19 Hit California Well Before First Thought
Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed
Given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caltrans announced on Wednesday a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety to urge drivers in the state to slow down.
Highway Authorities: Less Congestion Not a License to Speed
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
