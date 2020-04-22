SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of Small businesses on the Santa Clarita Valley.

Goal Setting: Tools and Resources for Small Businesses

Date: April 29

Day: Wednesday

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Description:

Goal setting is important for small business owners at every stage of the business. Goal setting and the tracking process is important to keep moving forward and maintain success in the business. Goals should grow and change with your business, as you work to increase operational efficiency. This webinar will discuss a process to help define short and long term goals, and resources to help maximize the goal-setting process.

Click here to register.

* * * * *

Risk Management Basics for Small Businesses

Date: May 6

Day: Wednesday

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Description:

Risk is an inherent part of being a business owner. It is important to identify risks and the vulnerability for each risk to help develop a contingency plan. Reckless leaders take reckless risks, prudent leaders take calculated risks. Risk Management is the “calculator” to help you manage risks and mitigate adverse outcomes. This webinar will provide some basics for Risk Management including identifying warning signs and elements for developing a Risk Management plan.

To register, click here.

* * * * *

Networking for Business: Tips for Building Rapport and Effective Networking

Date: May 13

Day: Wednesday

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Description:

Businesses at every stage require investments – both in cash and through an in-kind support system. Networking for business can vary – publicizing your product/service, finding a mentor, seeking investment for your business, or discovering investment opportunities for your business or just to connect with other professionals. But, it always starts with building rapport and effective communication. This webinar will discuss networking strategies for quickly building rapport and establishing contacts with others in the community.

Click here to register.