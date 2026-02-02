SC Lady Flyers Win Western Girls Hockey Championship After Tragic Accident

The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers 12AA won the 2025-2026 Western Girls Hockey League Championships on Sunday, Feb. 1, just days after the tragic Thursday, Jan. 29 accident that killed a team member’s father and injured eight others.

The SC Flyers met as a team and decided to continue in the tournament despite the tragedy and the shortage of available players who were injured in the crash.

The team won the title with a 1-0 overtime victory, their fifth win of the tournament.

The accident on Thursday, Jan. 29, occurred on I-70 as members of the team and their families were driving to Denver, Colo., to participate in the weekend tournament.

A Colorado Department of Transportation showplow lost control, drove through the median and hit the Flyers’ Ford Transit van head-on, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Manuel Lorenzana, 38, of Chatsworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four children were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and a fifth was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries. Three adults were admitted to the hospital, one in serious condition.

His daughter Brody Lorenzana was released from the hospital with minor injuries and joined her teammates for Saturday’s games, where she watched from the bench.

A Gofundme has been established for Lorenana’s family and as of 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 has raised $59,559 of $60,000 goal. To contribute visit www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-manny-lorenzana.

The fundraiser to assist all the vicitms of the accident, “Bringing Them Home: Supporting the 12AA Lady Flyers Families” has raised $72,833 of their $30,000 goal as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 2.

To contribute visit https://givebutter.com/QQNVqG.

