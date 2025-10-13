header image

1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
| Monday, Oct 13, 2025
Santa-Clarita-Vet-Collaborative-556x467

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.

The Collaborative issued the following press release:

Setting the Record Straight on Financial Management

The resigning board members alleged that approximately 90% of the organization’s $300,000 in revenue since 2019 was spent on overhead rather than veteran services. However, the organization’s tax returns tell a dramatically different story:

Since 2019, SCVSC reported an average of 55% in direct program service expenses. This directly contradicts claims that only minimal amounts were spent on veteran programs. Over the six-year period in question, the organization has consistently allocated substantial resources to direct veteran services, with program expenditures totaling over $123,000 across the documented years. These expenditures do not include the various veteran support services provided by the Collaborative, which are free to veterans and have no direct costs to the organization.

Similarly, the assertion that $130,500 was paid to a single individual is grossly inflated. Actual compensation across all documented years totals approximately $68,500 and notably, in 2024, officer compensation was reduced to zero as the organization returned to a fully volunteer leadership model.

Unfortunately, due to a significant reduction in volunteerism between 2019-2024, the Collaborative was faced with the unenviable decision to either: (1) shut the doors of the Center where the veteran community meets, interacts, and gains valuable resources; or, (2) pay an experienced, dedicated member of the organization to serve the veterans, and keep the Center open five days per week. The Board of Directors unanimously chose the second option to continue serving its mission.

Real Impact, Real Services

The resignation letter claimed the organization has failed its mission and provided only token services to veterans. This allegation ignores the comprehensive support system that SCVSC has built and maintains daily. Specifically, the Veterans Center currently serves 40-43 visitors per week—approximately 2,064 veterans and their families annually. These are not just numbers; they represent real people receiving real help when they need it most. The services provided by the Center include disability claims assistance, referrals for medical treatment (including alternative treatment options), housing support, food pantry access, transportation assistance, wellness programs and crisis intervention, among many other critical programs.

Recent examples of the Collaborative’s mission in action include arranging temporary housing for homeless veterans awaiting voucher approval, securing an RV for a veteran during his transition period, providing hotel accommodations for a veteran and his service dog, transitioning a veteran with dementia into assisted living and offering after-hours crisis support for veterans and their families.

The Collaborative also partners with established organizations including the Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), Blue Star Ranch for specialized equine therapy programs, and the L0s Angeles County Sheriff’s Mental Health Evaluation Team. The Center provides donated items to the local veteran community, such as wheelchairs, walkers, holiday meals, as well as maintaining a food pantry. The Center offers computer training, job placement support, creative arts programs, and community engagement opportunities that help veterans rebuild their lives and reconnect with their community, all with the help of a volunteer network of caring professionals who share the vision of the Center.

‘Santa Clarita Veterans Services truly represents the spirit of ‘veterans helping veterans’ and living by the principle of never leaving anyone behind. Because of their generosity, I was able to keep my job and maintain stability during a difficult time’ said Emby G., a local veteran who visited the Center in 2024.

Transparency and Accountability

The allegation that SCVSC has misled the public about being ‘volunteer-based’ requires context. While the organization has had paid administrative positions during certain periods to ensure operational continuity, the vast majority of the Center’s services have always been delivered by dedicated volunteers.

In 2024, the SCVSC Board completed the transition to a fully volunteer-based leadership structure, with zero officer compensation reported on its most recent tax return.

The rent and utility expenses, which the resignation letter characterized as ‘excessive,’ supports a physical Veterans Center that provides a safe, welcoming space where veterans can access services, connect with peers, and find respite from their daily challenges. This facility is the heart of the organization’s operations and essential to its mission delivery.

Regarding the claim that funds were used for ‘non-veteran-focused purposes’ such as payments to PFLAG and NAACP, SCVSC’s Board noted that many veterans are members of diverse communities and supporting inclusive community partnerships enhances the ability to serve all veterans effectively.

Moreover, absent from the resignation statement was the fact that SCVSC’s ‘contributions’ to these organizations were payments of shared vendor fees, to reduce operational costs and provide the most efficient services possible. Importantly, the SCVSC is a non-political organization and does not deny or alter its services based upon its clients’ political beliefs or affiliations.

Looking Forward

While the Board is disappointed with the very public departure of these board members and the manner of their exit, the remaining Board members continue to focus on the SCVSC mission. The Center is committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, serving the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

The organization’s financial records are all publicly available for review, as all nonprofit tax returns are public documents. The leadership of SCVSC stands behind its track record of service. The organization is committed to operating with integrity, maintaining its open-door policy for all veterans and ensuring that every dollar entrusted to the organization serves the veteran community.

The men and women who visit the Veterans Center each week—those struggling with housing, those navigating the VA system, those simply seeking connection with fellow veterans, they are the organization’s priority. Their needs have not changed, and neither has the Board’s commitment to meeting them.

The SCVSC invites all community members, donors and stakeholders with questions about the business operations or finances to contact them directly. The organization remains dedicated to serving those who served us, and it will continue this mission with renewed determination, including its upcoming Veteran Family Bowling event, seminars with local experts training the families of veterans on connecting with their loved ones who have served in combat and our bi-monthly breakfast honoring our local veteran community. For more information on these programs, please contact the Center at (661) 753-3559.

About SC Veterans Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative operates a Veterans Center in Newhall serving as a comprehensive resource hub for veterans and their families. The organization provides disability support, housing assistance, food security programs, transportation services, wellness programs, and community engagement opportunities. The Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serves approximately 2,064 veterans and family members annually.

For information visit the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative at https://scv-vets.org; 23681 Newhall Avenue, Unit 7, 91321; (661) 753-3559; info@scv-vets.org.”
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum

Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Monday, Oct 13, 2025
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...

Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans

Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Friday, Oct 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’

Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The Friends of Hart Park's popular fundraiser "Silents Under the Stars returns on Saturday, Oct. 25.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert

Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra' will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the "New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons" concert.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
Oct. 26: SCV Pride Picnic at Rioux Park
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
Western Star Dust Brings Western Heitage to Life
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Skate, Scare at The Cube’s Haunted Hangout
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
It was smooth sailing for The Master's University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
SCVNews.com