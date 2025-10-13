SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.

The Collaborative issued the following press release:

“Setting the Record Straight on Financial Management

The resigning board members alleged that approximately 90% of the organization’s $300,000 in revenue since 2019 was spent on overhead rather than veteran services. However, the organization’s tax returns tell a dramatically different story:

Since 2019, SCVSC reported an average of 55% in direct program service expenses. This directly contradicts claims that only minimal amounts were spent on veteran programs. Over the six-year period in question, the organization has consistently allocated substantial resources to direct veteran services, with program expenditures totaling over $123,000 across the documented years. These expenditures do not include the various veteran support services provided by the Collaborative, which are free to veterans and have no direct costs to the organization.

Similarly, the assertion that $130,500 was paid to a single individual is grossly inflated. Actual compensation across all documented years totals approximately $68,500 and notably, in 2024, officer compensation was reduced to zero as the organization returned to a fully volunteer leadership model.

Unfortunately, due to a significant reduction in volunteerism between 2019-2024, the Collaborative was faced with the unenviable decision to either: (1) shut the doors of the Center where the veteran community meets, interacts, and gains valuable resources; or, (2) pay an experienced, dedicated member of the organization to serve the veterans, and keep the Center open five days per week. The Board of Directors unanimously chose the second option to continue serving its mission.

Real Impact, Real Services

The resignation letter claimed the organization has failed its mission and provided only token services to veterans. This allegation ignores the comprehensive support system that SCVSC has built and maintains daily. Specifically, the Veterans Center currently serves 40-43 visitors per week—approximately 2,064 veterans and their families annually. These are not just numbers; they represent real people receiving real help when they need it most. The services provided by the Center include disability claims assistance, referrals for medical treatment (including alternative treatment options), housing support, food pantry access, transportation assistance, wellness programs and crisis intervention, among many other critical programs.

Recent examples of the Collaborative’s mission in action include arranging temporary housing for homeless veterans awaiting voucher approval, securing an RV for a veteran during his transition period, providing hotel accommodations for a veteran and his service dog, transitioning a veteran with dementia into assisted living and offering after-hours crisis support for veterans and their families.

The Collaborative also partners with established organizations including the Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), Blue Star Ranch for specialized equine therapy programs, and the L0s Angeles County Sheriff’s Mental Health Evaluation Team. The Center provides donated items to the local veteran community, such as wheelchairs, walkers, holiday meals, as well as maintaining a food pantry. The Center offers computer training, job placement support, creative arts programs, and community engagement opportunities that help veterans rebuild their lives and reconnect with their community, all with the help of a volunteer network of caring professionals who share the vision of the Center.

‘Santa Clarita Veterans Services truly represents the spirit of ‘veterans helping veterans’ and living by the principle of never leaving anyone behind. Because of their generosity, I was able to keep my job and maintain stability during a difficult time’ said Emby G., a local veteran who visited the Center in 2024.

Transparency and Accountability

The allegation that SCVSC has misled the public about being ‘volunteer-based’ requires context. While the organization has had paid administrative positions during certain periods to ensure operational continuity, the vast majority of the Center’s services have always been delivered by dedicated volunteers.

In 2024, the SCVSC Board completed the transition to a fully volunteer-based leadership structure, with zero officer compensation reported on its most recent tax return.

The rent and utility expenses, which the resignation letter characterized as ‘excessive,’ supports a physical Veterans Center that provides a safe, welcoming space where veterans can access services, connect with peers, and find respite from their daily challenges. This facility is the heart of the organization’s operations and essential to its mission delivery.

Regarding the claim that funds were used for ‘non-veteran-focused purposes’ such as payments to PFLAG and NAACP, SCVSC’s Board noted that many veterans are members of diverse communities and supporting inclusive community partnerships enhances the ability to serve all veterans effectively.

Moreover, absent from the resignation statement was the fact that SCVSC’s ‘contributions’ to these organizations were payments of shared vendor fees, to reduce operational costs and provide the most efficient services possible. Importantly, the SCVSC is a non-political organization and does not deny or alter its services based upon its clients’ political beliefs or affiliations.

Looking Forward

While the Board is disappointed with the very public departure of these board members and the manner of their exit, the remaining Board members continue to focus on the SCVSC mission. The Center is committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, serving the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

The organization’s financial records are all publicly available for review, as all nonprofit tax returns are public documents. The leadership of SCVSC stands behind its track record of service. The organization is committed to operating with integrity, maintaining its open-door policy for all veterans and ensuring that every dollar entrusted to the organization serves the veteran community.

The men and women who visit the Veterans Center each week—those struggling with housing, those navigating the VA system, those simply seeking connection with fellow veterans, they are the organization’s priority. Their needs have not changed, and neither has the Board’s commitment to meeting them.

The SCVSC invites all community members, donors and stakeholders with questions about the business operations or finances to contact them directly. The organization remains dedicated to serving those who served us, and it will continue this mission with renewed determination, including its upcoming Veteran Family Bowling event, seminars with local experts training the families of veterans on connecting with their loved ones who have served in combat and our bi-monthly breakfast honoring our local veteran community. For more information on these programs, please contact the Center at (661) 753-3559.

About SC Veterans Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative operates a Veterans Center in Newhall serving as a comprehensive resource hub for veterans and their families. The organization provides disability support, housing assistance, food security programs, transportation services, wellness programs, and community engagement opportunities. The Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serves approximately 2,064 veterans and family members annually.

For information visit the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative at https://scv-vets.org; 23681 Newhall Avenue, Unit 7, 91321; (661) 753-3559; info@scv-vets.org.”

