SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
The show us currently running through Sunday, Sept. 25.
Exhibitors are:
Rene Smoller ‘House and Poppies’
Rosanne Haddad ‘The Quiet Roar of the River’, and ‘Mr. Flicker’
Jose Barba ‘Sandy Beach’
Patricia O’Hearn ‘Exploring the Canyon’
Olga Kaczmar ‘Marsh’
Jane Mick ‘Evening Blush’
Baram Kafai ‘California Blue Oak’
Patricia Thayer ‘California Soaring’
Qiana Tarlow ‘Camellieas in Bloom’
Meressa Naftulin ‘Morning Mist’
John Moffitt ‘SoCal Spring’
Annetta Becker ‘Midnight Woods’
Richard Omura ‘Jewels’
Tobi Beck ‘Take Me With You’
Lynda Frautnick
Sandy Fisher ‘Peaceful Pastimes’ and ‘Autumn Glow’
SCAA welcome visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces. The gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, in Old Town Newhall.
Gallery hours are: Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Visit www.santaclaritaartist.org for more information.
