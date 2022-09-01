header image

September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
| Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Peaceful Pastime
Peaceful Pastime by Sandy Fisher.


The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.

The show us currently running through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Exhibitors are:

Rene Smoller ‘House and Poppies’

Rosanne Haddad ‘The Quiet Roar of the River’, and ‘Mr. Flicker’

Jose Barba ‘Sandy Beach’

Patricia O’Hearn ‘Exploring the Canyon’

Olga Kaczmar ‘Marsh’

Jane Mick ‘Evening Blush’

Baram Kafai ‘California Blue Oak’

Patricia Thayer ‘California Soaring’

Qiana Tarlow ‘Camellieas in Bloom’

Meressa Naftulin ‘Morning Mist’

John Moffitt ‘SoCal Spring’

Annetta Becker ‘Midnight Woods’

Richard Omura ‘Jewels’

Tobi Beck ‘Take Me With You’

Lynda Frautnick

Sandy Fisher ‘Peaceful Pastimes’ and ‘Autumn Glow’

SCAA welcome visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces. The gallery is located at 22508 6th Street, in Old Town Newhall.

Gallery hours are: Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Visit www.santaclaritaartist.org for more information.

AnnettaBecker

By Annetta Becker.

Evening Bush

Evening Blush by Jane Mick.

Marsh

Marsh by Olga Kaczmar

Exploring the Canyon

Exploring the Canyon by Patty Ohearn.

House and Poppies

House and Poppies by Rene Smoller.

Jewels

Jewels by Richard Omura.

The Quiet Roar of the River

The Quiet Roar of the River by Rosanne Haddad.

California Soaring

California Soaring by Patricia Thayer.

Take Me With You

Take Me With You by Toby Beck.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN

Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
FULL STORY...

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class

Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
FULL STORY...

Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit

Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
An art exhibit entitled “Out of LA” will showcase rural landscapes, horses, wild animals, people and unusual perspectives of plants or animals at the Agua Dulce Women’s Club.
FULL STORY...
