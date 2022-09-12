SCAA Announces New Solo Exhibit Featuring Beanie Babies

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new solo show spotlighting Samantha Martindale, which will be on display from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, 2022, with a reception on Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at 22508 Sixth Street in Newhall.

“In this series, ‘Reviving the Undesirable,’ I took a once beloved children’s toy that was sought out by collectors, and turned it into inspiration for my artwork,” said Martindale. “Including the Beanie Baby in the artwork, allows the viewer to interact with the painting. Each piece that I create is unique to each individual Beanie Baby. I created a home for the Beanie Baby to be displayed in. Beanie Babies bring up good memories when you think about them. They either remind you of playing with them as a child or collecting them with a loved one. Who says Beanie Babies are just for kids.”

Martindale usually draws with ink, and paints with watercolor, however in this show she painted with acrylics because it was on wood and each one is in a shadow box.

She had a few art pieces at Mc Groarty Art and Descanso Garden, but has never had a solo show until now. She graduated from CSUN with a BA in Art with a concentration on Illustration.

“I always wanted to be an artist, since I was a little kid. I am excited to start my art career,” said Martindale. “As an artist we have a hard time knowing what to paint. Finding inspirations from Beanie Babies is what helped this project get started. Now that Beanie Babies are no longer loved like they use to be, it’s hard to find good homes for them. Reawaken your childhood by stopping by the gallery.”

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartist.org.

