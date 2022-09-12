SCAA Announces New Solo Exhibit Featuring Beanie Babies

Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new solo show spotlighting Samantha Martindale, which will be on display from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, 2022, with a reception on Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at 22508 Sixth Street in Newhall.
“In this series, ‘Reviving the Undesirable,’ I took a once beloved children’s toy that was sought out by collectors, and turned it into inspiration for my artwork,” said Martindale. “Including the Beanie Baby in the artwork, allows the viewer to interact with the painting. Each piece that I create is unique to each individual Beanie Baby. I created a home for the Beanie Baby to be displayed in. Beanie Babies bring up good memories when you think about them. They either remind you of playing with them as a child or collecting them with a loved one. Who says Beanie Babies are just for kids.”
Martindale usually draws with ink, and paints with watercolor, however in this show she painted with acrylics because it was on wood and each one is in a shadow box.
She had a few art pieces at Mc Groarty Art and Descanso Garden, but has never had a solo show until now. She graduated from CSUN with a BA in Art with a concentration on Illustration.
“I always wanted to be an artist, since I was a little kid. I am excited to start my art career,” said Martindale. “As an artist we have a hard time knowing what to paint. Finding inspirations from Beanie Babies is what helped this project get started. Now that Beanie Babies are no longer loved like they use to be, it’s hard to find good homes for them. Reawaken your childhood by stopping by the gallery.”
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Olive Branch Theatricals, an performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house on Thursday, Sept 22 at 6 -7:30 p.m. at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Mall, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Suite 3412.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 110 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 37 deaths and 4,544 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
