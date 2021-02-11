SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year’s scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.

The Association will award three scholarships: $1000, $750 and $500.

To apply, students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the visual arts field.

Students will participate in a 20-minute interview and are asked to be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the awards ceremony and/or virtual exhibits.

Applicants should note the following important dates:

– March 16: Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork

– March 23, 24, 25 Interview dates (after school hours)

Winners art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases.

To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, please email Margaret Raab at raabartorg5@gmail.com and include the following information:

– Name

– High School

– Contact information of the applicant

– Post high school plans if known

– Preferred date of interview (we will try to accommodate)

