header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
| Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year’s scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.

The Association will award three scholarships: $1000, $750 and $500.

To apply, students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the visual arts field.

Students will participate in a 20-minute interview and are asked to be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the awards ceremony and/or virtual exhibits.

Applicants should note the following important dates:

– March 16: Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork

– March 23, 24, 25 Interview dates (after school hours)

Winners art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases.

To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, please email Margaret Raab at raabartorg5@gmail.com and include the following information:

– Name

– High School

– Contact information of the applicant

– Post high school plans if known

– Preferred date of interview (we will try to accommodate)
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists

SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13

Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy's second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’

Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome American photojournalist and best-selling author Pete Souza to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Thursday, Feb. 18.
FULL STORY...

City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events

City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett

Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
SCAA Announces Scholarship Deadlines for Student Artists
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 129th death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy's second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind "Wage Theft Task Force" to protect undocumented and documented workers in the county.
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome American photojournalist and best-selling author Pete Souza to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita's first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
%d bloggers like this: